‘And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala’: Wow, Elon Musk has really stepped in it now 

Elon Musk‘s posts on Twitter (or “X,” or whatever we’re calling it now) are becoming more unhinged by the day. He’s been peddling conspiracy theories, and recently offered to father Taylor Swift’s child — unnervingly creepy!

But perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by Musk’s erratic behavior, considering the trauma he’s endured in recent months. The thought of losing his favorite Florida Man — not once, but twice — is too much for poor Musk to bear. Hence, he is now wearing his love-filled rage on his sleeve, lashing out at anyone and everyone, desperate to prove his borderline obsessive devotion to his tangerine dream. At this point, Musk is just a heartbeat away from dropping to one knee and proposing to Trump. No doubt, his love for Trump is stronger than Melania’s resolve to stay away from Cleopatra-esque intrigues involving Laura Loomer.

Regardless of the romantic entanglements, Trump, for his part, seems all too happy to have Musk as his personal cheerleader, even offering him a new shiny job in a “government efficiency commission” if he manages to con his way back into the White House. The mastermind behind flamethrower sales and exploding Cybertruck window will be tasked with streamlining the federal government. What could possibly go wrong? Well, apparently everything, as evidenced by his already shaky performance where he seems willing to put the safety of the country’s executives in jeopardy.

The news on Sept. 15, 2024, reported another attempt on Trump’s life — thankfully, he was unscathed, with the suspect fleeing but eventually caught. While Biden and Harris were quick to condemn the violence and express relief at Trump’s safety, Trump suggested their rhetoric somehow inspired the attempt. One might think Trump would advise his buddy Elon to tone it down a bit, especially since, in a post on X, Musk seemingly encouraged violence against President Biden and Vice President Harris. “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” he wrote.

Stubborn as ever, Musk resisted calls to delete his inflammatory post, asserting that his point was simply the absence of attempts on Biden and Harris — an odd and unsettling hill to choose to die on.

No one has even tried to do so is the point I’m making and no one will — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

On Sept. 16, 2024, Musk deleted the post. He later claimed it was all a joke, but the Secret Service isn’t laughing. They are investigating the post as a potential threat. However, considering some of the unhinged nonsense that’s been allowed to fester on X, it’s anyone’s guess whether Musk will face any real consequences.

Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

The U.S. Secret Service says they’re aware of Elon Musk’s deleted assassination tweet about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris



“[We] investigate all threats related to our protectees” pic.twitter.com/cwk550fGHL — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 17, 2024

Is this really the legacy he wants to leave behind? A man who once had the potential to change the world for the better, reduced to a babbling buffoon? One thing is painfully clear: Elon Musk has become a toxic liability. As the rest of us watch in horror, we can only hope that someday, somehow, these two delusional megalomaniacs will come to their senses and realize the error of their ways. But I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Maybe, it’s about time Elon hopped on that shiny SpaceX shuttle and blasted off into the cosmos. Heck, he should take his BFF Trump with him and spend the days tweeting nonsense at each other and comparing the size of their… rockets.

