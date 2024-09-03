Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. The 27th annual global conference explores various topics, from the rise of generative AI to electric vehicle trends and features participants, soccer star David Beckham and actor Ashton Kutcher.
Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Elon destroyed the myth’: Elon Musk’s solution to hiding Donald Trump’s truth is proof that he can’t even be trusted to run a bath

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, but not in the way Musk thinks.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 03:36 pm

The bromance between Elon Mollusk and Donald Trump has only flourished further since the recent assassination attempt on the former president. Like a lovesick teenager, Musk has thrown caution to the wind, neglecting his crumbling empire while fawning over his tangerine-tinted paramour 24/7 on X. 

Recommended Videos

The self-proclaimed champion of free speech recently posted an AI-generated image portraying Kamala Harris as a dictator, conveniently ignoring the fact that his own platform, X, has strict guidelines against such inflammatory content. Apparently, the rules don’t apply when you’re busy brown-nosing the man who single-handedly tried to dismantle American democracy. Musk appears perfectly content to let the misinformation metastasize, perhaps hoping that it will help catapult his beloved Trump back into the Oval Office. 

Not long ago, many hailed Musk as a visionary mastermind who would triumphantly lead humanity to the rusty shores of Mars. But now his reckless impulsiveness and blind devotion to Trump have not only decimated his reputation, but have also sent shockwaves through his once-thriving companies.

Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, has seen its stock price nosedive by a staggering 65% in 2022, erasing an eye-watering $700 billion in market value. The company’s recent performance has been abysmal, with a 7% year-over-year plunge in automotive revenue and a 42% drop in earnings in Q2 2024, and the much-vaunted cybertruck failing to generate the profits, or favorable buzz, that Tesla clearly expected. Meanwhile, rivals like BMW are rocketing ahead, with a dazzling 35% surge in volumes, while Tesla limped along with a pathetic 16% year-on-year decline. Analysts grimly predict that Tesla’s growth will stagnate in 2024 before plummeting in 2025, leaving investors questioning whether the tech mogul is more interested in stroking his ego than running a successful business. All this stellar performance kicked off ever since Musk decided to bet his money on Twitter and turn it into a full-time Trump cheerleading squad.

Brazil, fed up with the toxic content that Musk has failed to exorcise from X, has taken drastic action. The country’s Supreme Court has slammed the brakes on the platform nationwide, with Justice Alexandre de Moraes lambasting Musk for his “utter contempt for Brazilian sovereignty” and his audacious attempt to anoint X as “a veritable supranational entity, immune to the laws of any nation.”

Meanwhile, Musk has stooped to launching vicious attacks on Judge de Moraes with AI-generated images, likening him to the noseless villain Voldemort and even depicting his name on a roll of toilet paper. This spiteful behavior is straight out of the playbook of his similarly-childish puppet master, Donald Trump, and raises questions about Musk’s emotional maturity and capacity to lead (a kindergarten class, perhaps).

It’s becoming painfully evident that Musk’s all-consuming infatuation with Trump is dragging him down a treacherous path of self-annihilation. Trump’s infamous crusade to shred the fabric of federalism should be a glaring red flag to anyone with a functioning moral compass, but Musk remains steadfastly committed to shielding the would-be dictator and right-wing content on X from even the mildest rebuke.

Perhaps it’s high time for Musk to embark on that solo journey to Mars. Better still, he could drag Trump along for the ride, granting them both the chance to live out their megalomaniacal delusions on a faraway planet, light-years removed from the rest of civilized society. Maybe a Space Force mission could be useful, after all.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.