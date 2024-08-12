‘Does Elon think he is the resistance?’: Musk has his dignity handed to him on a silver platter after condemning civilians for choosing fact over fiction

Elon Musk has to be the cringiest billionaire on the planet. His memes and posts are reliably weak and unfunny, but his political takes are even worse.

Take any of his recent posts to X for example. From suggesting we build an Iron Man suit for Donald Trump, to siding with J.K. Rowling, it’s safe to say this man is completely out of touch with normal people.

A post made by the Tesla CEO on Saturday August 10th perfectly encapsulates just how out of touch he really is. Musk shared an image which likened the current political state of the U.S. to a list of dystopian fiction, from The Hunger Games to V for Vendetta, but you’ll never guess which side he believes he and the Trump supporters are on.

Elon really believes that people like him and those who identify with the MAGA cult are on the same level as the resistance from Star Wars. No sir, Donald Trump is more like Darth Vader and his supporters are definitely more like stormtroopers. Then again, is that even a fair comparison? At least Vader was able to be redeemed in the end. I guess Trump would actually be the emperor; both are irredeemably evil, and both are probably too old to be running anything.

It seems Elon’s running with the tired narrative that the Left controls the mainstream media, and because Trump is this anti-establishment figure, it instantly makes him the next messiah or something. You might agree that Trump is standing up against the media and the establishment, but you have to admit that it doesn’t suddenly make him the good guy in this situation.

Most did not agree with Elon Musk’s post

The billionaire was rightfully roasted by the entirety of X for his awful take. Many pointed out that “his side” definitely has more in common with the “bad guys” from his list of fictitious dystopias than it does with the “good guys.”

Hunger Games: The common folk resisted the rich arrogant fascist tyrants (similar to the French Revolution)



Star Wars: The Rebel Alliance rose up against the dogmatic "kindness is a weakness" religion that controlled the military industrial complex.



The Matrix: The common folk… — Tobias 愛 Solem🔜Gamescom (@tobiassolem) August 10, 2024

Does Elon think he is the resistance? — James Li (@5149jamesli) August 10, 2024

Dear Palpatine,



You’re not fooling anyone. We know who you are.



Sincerely,

The Resistance — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) August 10, 2024

I mean come on, how many pieces of dystopian fiction have a billionaire corporate CEO as part of the resistance? I’m willing to bet almost none, and if there are any stories like that, they’re probably not very good.

so lemme make sure i understand here: the world’s richest man is…the resistance? — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 10, 2024

Even Anonymous had a response.

You've never been part of the resistance, it's wild how do not see that you're literally the bad guy: you are the Empire in Star Wars, you are the Elitists in the Hunger Games, you are Agent Smith in The Matrix, you are the oppressor in V for Vendetta – Ect. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 12, 2024

If you really have any doubts as to which side would be which, why not look to someone like Luke Skywalker himself? Mark Hamill has been staunchly anti-Trump for years, constantly criticising the Republican candidate on X. I think I would trust him to determine who is the resistance and who is the empire more than I would the billionaire.

