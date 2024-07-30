Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
JK Rowling Elon Musk
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images and Cindy Ord/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities

‘Now this should be applied in the U.S.’: Elon Musk again proves he’s on the wrong side of history with most sinister J.K. Rowling support yet

These two are out-TERF'ing each other again, perhaps to no one's surprise.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Jul 30, 2024 03:49 am

Noted J.K. Rowling apologist Elon Musk has yet again weighed in on transgender topics, praising the British government’s decision to continue its emergency ban on puberty blockers. 

Recommended Videos

For context, a British High Court judge recently moved to uphold a ban on the medical treatment that was first introduced in March of this year. The activist group TransActual then led a motion to challenge the ban, which Mrs Justice Lang discarded yesterday on the basis of there being “very substantial risks and very narrow benefits” to using puberty blockers. 

Of course, this ruling flies in the face of what many trans people believe to be true: that puberty blockers are a valuable form of treatment for sufferers of gender dysphoria, allowing trans youth more time to consider options that could later include gender reassignment. At the time of the initial ban earlier this year, activists warned that being unable to access hormone blockers would lead to an increase in child suicides. 

Musk has taken to social media to praise the ruling and the “common sense in the UK,” he wrote on X. The billionaire went so far as to suggest the ban “should be applied in the US as soon as possible.” It’s worth noting that although accessible in the US, restrictions around puberty blockers — and transgender childcare in general — have tightened over the last few years, with Kansas Senator Beverly Gossage pointing to the UK in March to support a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for US minors.

We know that Musk isn’t exactly who we should look to for insight about trans issues, not least because — spoiler alert — he isn’t trans. Just this month, the billionaire got into a heated debate online with his trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, who publicly disowned him after he claimed she was “killed” by a “woke mind virus.” Even if there was a vaccine for this “woke mind virus”, Musk would probably be against it.

In the same interview criticized by his daughter, Musk — who seemingly isn’t content with political machinations and space races — accused those involved in Wilson’s gender transition of “child mutilation and sterilization.”

To top it all off, Musk’s recent tweet was in reply to J.K. Rowling, who herself has long stoked controversy with her transphobic comments. Despite creating a fantasy world like Harry Potter, it’s somehow beyond Rowling’s imagination that trans women are, in fact, women. 

It’s not the first time these two have tried to out-TERF each other. In July, Musk again showed support for Rowling’s views on transgender issues, saying she was “absolutely right” for basically negating the existence of gender dysphoria. 

It’s a sad yet unsurprising development for Musk, who for some reason continues to make headlines rather than retreating away to some island with all his billions.  

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.