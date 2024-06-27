Who’s afraid of TERFs? Actors flee new play criticizing J.K. Rowling as hate avalanche begins

Poking the online TERF hive is ill-advised at the best of times, but calling them out on their Queen’s home turf? Better keep your antihistamines close, ‘cos you’re asking to get stung.

Recommended Videos

Civil Disobedience describes itself as “a company of live arts producers and industry experts, creating and supporting queer work, as well as work that addresses issues of inequality and injustice”. Its latest play, TERF, focuses on the battle between J.K. Rowling and her rebellious protégés, Daniel, Emma, and Rupert, and is heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer. Here’s the blurb:

“Jo led a blessed life. Literary phenomenon. Cultural icon. And beloved. Completely beloved… until everything went to hell in a broombasket. Now, Jo’s surrogate children – Daniel, Rupert, and Emma – have had enough. It’s time for an intervention. Except Jo isn’t in the mood for an intervention, especially not one organised by three A-list Judases. But the battle lines have already been drawn. She might not have started this war, but she’ll end it – with a smile. When she learns the cost of victory, though, it could be too high for even her to pay…”

In their casting call on Star Now, the breakdown gives fair warning to any interested performers:

“It’s a controversial piece that has already attracted media outrage and protests by it’s mere existence, so we’re hoping to engage a team ready to focus on the work, the story and the art. We’re seeking dynamic dramatic actors with comedic timing and vocal versatility and particularly welcome applicants drawn from the LGBTQ and BAME communities. We will exercise non-traditional casting for this project.”

Fair play to them for their honesty, but maybe it isn’t the best policy in this case, as the production team has struggled to find actors willing to put themselves in the firing line. In an article from RedState (an online void for angry conservatives to scream in together), it was reported that so far, 90 actresses have turned down the opportunity to be in the play.

Is this because the actresses agree with her? Well, it might be that, but it’s more likely that the production team is having a hard time finding people who are willing to put themselves in the firing line of this sort of bile:

BREAKING: @IanMcKellen fell as a result of discovering, mid-performance, that the Sir Ian McKellen Theatre in Edinburgh had become the selected venue for the JK Rowling-baiting misogynist play, 'Terf C_nt', which will be staged during August's @edfringe. https://t.co/IZZOZP9zNs pic.twitter.com/qDTMXQDavu — Neville Thropes (@NevilleThropes) June 19, 2024

Storyline controversy aside, there could be another, less sensational reason that actors are saying no to the fringe play – Warner Bros. has just announced a new Harry Potter TV show. A “Yes” to a role in the TERF play would mean a sure “No” from the casting directors of the new HBO series, as JK Rowling is involved production.

Not only is there currently no cast, but it looks like there could be no venue, too. Producer Barry Church-Woods has organized an online petition searching for a show of support, after TERF got turfed out of its Edinburgh venue, St Stephen’s Church, after they got cold feet.

“TERF is now set to be REMOVED from its venue. Peter Schaufuss, owner of St Stephen’s Church, had demanded that the show be exempted from the programme citing a clause in his contract with the venue manager.”

At the time of writing, the petition has 1055 of 1500 signatures, and rising.

P.T. Barnum once said, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity”. He was right, but that was a simpler time. Barnum didn’t have to compete with today’s 24-hour social media circus, which is always the biggest show in town.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy