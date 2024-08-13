‘DONALD TRUMP IS BACK ON X’: Elon Musk posts creepy meme in response to a convicted felon returning to his declining platform

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — Elon Musk’s memes are weak. Not only are they weak, but they are also unfunny, outdated, and straight-up cringey. His latest post to X is no exception.

The billionaire entrepreneur recently interviewed former president Donald Trump on his rapidly declining platform that has long since fallen from its former glory. If you can cast your mind back a few years then you’ll recall that Trump was kicked off of the platform before Musk came to own it. This prompted the convicted felon to create his own Twitter knock-off known as Truth Social, basically just X/Twitter but filled with MAGA.

Trump used to use X/Twitter as his own personal therapist and, to be honest, ever since his migration to Truth Social it’s been a lot more peaceful (although we still have the likes of Kevin Sorbo and other Trump fanboys and fangirls). Anyway, the interview between Musk and the felon marked a pretty big occasion, as it would be the first time Trump had spoken on the platform since his ban at the beginning of 2021. Even though his account was reinstated by Musk in 2022, he hasn’t used it… until now.

In the build-up to the interview, Trump returned and still hasn’t managed to fix his caps lock button. Anyhow, these latest posts mark the first time he’s been active on X since 2021 (minus one single post in 2023). This clearly got Musk very excited as he shared a classic meme format along with the words “Donald Trump is back on X.”

Is anyone else picking up on some strange sexual undertones here? This seems to go way beyond simple excitement that Trump is back and posting on X, not that that is all that exciting to begin with. It’s kind of creepy how much of a fanboy Musk is. He could have picked any meme under the sun to announce Trump’s return, but he chose this one.

As you’d expect, people rightly called him out on his weird choice.

Others were on board and seemed genuinely excited for Trump to be back.

That’s the duality of man for you, I suppose. We can’t even really be surprised by Musk’s creepy post. This is the guy who, with a straight face, suggested building an Iron Man suit for himself and Donald after all. It’s all made much worse by the fact that the meme format is pretty tired. It’s like Musk is always a year behind when it comes to internet culture. If you think he’s insufferable now, just wait until he finds the Hawk Tuah memes next year.

