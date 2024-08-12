Image Credit: Disney
Why is Elon Musk interviewing Donald Trump on X and how can I watch it?

Ready or not, here they come.
Published: Aug 12, 2024 01:11 pm

The political realm is undoubtedly on the edge of its seat as the highly-anticipated interview between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and businessman Elon Musk gears up for release on X.

For a large majority of the American public, not having to bear witness to Trump’s tomfoolery and incoherent ramblings on a daily basis (no, we haven’t forgotten covfefe) has certainly been a blessing. For the ever-invested MAGA crowd, however, an upcoming tell-all from Trump with none other than Musk is like Christmas morning come early.

Ahead of the aforementioned “sit down,” which is scheduled to commence on Aug. 12 at 8:00 pm EST on X, voters are interested to learn exactly why Musk is insistent on speaking with the Orange Thanos Variant in the flesh, and how this interview was planned in the first place.

The Trump-Musk interview, explained

For those who regularly read news headlines and stay informed about the power-hungry CEOs and politicians of the world, it should hardly come as a surprise that Musk and Trump have a close bond. As such, the reasoning behind this interview is as crystal clear as the Pacific Islands oceans — Musk is aiming to provide a platform for Trump that is “unscripted with no limits on subject matter.”

Of course, with how much Trump has been trying to coerce VP and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris into conducting their September debate on Fox News instead of ABC, it makes perfect sense why Trump would wish to hold an interview with Musk, one of his biggest collaborators and supporters, who will surely allow him to go off the rails and spread a cauldron of misinformation to voters.

For those interested in watching, the interview will be broadcast on Trump’s official X account, with Musk set to ask a variety of questions sent in by a handful of X users.

