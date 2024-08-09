Who is Kevin Sorbo?

Kevin Sorbo is known to an entire generation as an outspoken far right Republican. Sorbo makes headlines every few months for making an inflammatory statement about Democrats, or the country writ large.

This was true most recently with regard to Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. While there has been lots of speculation about Harris’ ethnic background on the Republican side of things, Sorbo decided to push things by suggesting that she use “racial slurs”, specifically the N-word to “prove” her Blackness. This idea went down about as well as you would imagine.

If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 9, 2024

But why are we listening to Kevin Sorbo? How did he get to this position of fame in the first place? Well, let’s turn back the clock.

Kevin Sorbo is best known for playing Hercules

Image via Renaissance Pictures

Kevin Sorbo is an actor. That’s the short version. The longer version is that he’s an actor who kicked around various TV shows in the 1980s before finding stardom with the adventure series Hercules. Sorbo became an overnight sensation thanks to Hercules, which ran from 1995 to 1999. The actor also played the mythic hero in a number of TV movies and spinoffs like Xena: Warrior Princess.

Sorbo continued to find notable TV work in the 2000s. He had guest roles on The O.C. and Psych, as well as the sketch series Key & Peele. More recently, Sorbo had a multi-episode stint on the beloved CW superhero show, Supergirl. He’s slated to appear in the upcoming film Reagan, which will star another actor who’s loud and proud of their Republic beliefs, Dennis Quaid.

Sorbo is also known for starring in Christian films

via 101 Films International

Kevin Sorbo may be a secular action hero to TV fans of a certain age, but his film work has taken a different path. The actor has appeared in many films that bolster and support his Christian faith. The biggest of these releases is God’s Not Dead, a 2014 ensemble drama that grossed a staggering $62 million on a measly $2 million budget.

Sorbo is so passionate about Christianity, in fact, that he has taken to producing and directing his own faith films. The most recent example of this is Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist in 2023. Sorbo acts and directs the sequel to the 2014 surprise hit, Left Behind. It currently has a 97% audience score (and no critic’s reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes.

