‘That’s the difference between the left and right’: Kevin Sorbo takes a break from making T-shirts to mansplain mass shootings

Listen up everybody, Kevin Sorbo is coming in hot with another downright atrocious political take. For the last few days, he’s been bleating on about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, a subject that everyone’s been talking about recently.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of subjects that everyone’s talking about, were you aware that Kevin Sorbo used to have a somewhat successful acting career? Oh sorry, I got my notes mixed up, nobody’s talking about Kevin Sorbo’s acting, except me of course — because I’m obsessed with him and everything he says.

Anyway, Sorbo has taken to X, posting furiously about the shooting that occurred over the weekend. He’s shared all sorts of things. In one post he even seems to take the situation seriously: “A man died using his body as a shield to protect his family,” he writes. Sorbo even criticizes people for making jokes about the situation. However, at the same time, he’s sharing jokes about one of Trump’s bodyguards, purely on the basis that she is a woman. Sexism? From Sorbo? Well, I never would have expected that!

The fact someone hired her is outrageous.

pic.twitter.com/Orb5llTeZy — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 16, 2024

Another recent post compares the shooter to Kyle Rittenhouse and you just know things are bad when people are trying to make Kyle out to be a hero. Sorbo’s argument basically boils down to this: the people who Rittenhouse shot deserved to die whereas the man who unfortunately lost his life is a hero.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot into a crowd out of self defense and hit a kid diddler and felons.



A psycho shoots into a crowd at a Trump rally and hits a community public servant.



That’s the difference between the left and right. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 15, 2024

I suppose we should be thanking the actor for mansplaining the situation to us, except calling Thomas Matthew Crooks “left” is a bit of a stretch. From what we know about him, he was a registered Republican, and based on his demolition ranch T-shirt he was likely a big fan of guns. One reply even pointed this out to Sorbo but in classic Sorbo fashion, he continues to neglect key details in order to get his own point across.

While he might very well be outraged by the political violence displayed over the weekend, Sorbo also saw it as a great business opportunity, wasting no time in printing out some shirts featuring the image of Trump with his fist to the sky and blood smeared on his face. That’s right, it seems like he’s given up trying to convince people he’s an actor and instead resorted to selling T-shirts.

Proceeds from this shirt will go towards the Trump campaign.https://t.co/QCnfmjRh16 pic.twitter.com/RZN6zqUKHz — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 14, 2024

I’m going to be honest, I reckon these sold about as well as Sorbo’s signed Hercules posters (I’d genuinely be surprised if he sold any). The shirts look pretty cheap with the pic of Trump lazily slapped in the middle without much more thought put into it. Just like his acting career, Sorbo’s venture into the T-shirt business seems completely lackluster and unimaginative. It seems the only thing he’s good at is giving me content to write about.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy