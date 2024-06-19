One-time Hercules and ongoing Z-lister Kevin Sorbo would like you to know which part of ‘1984’ we’re currently living in

1984 is one of the most relevant pieces of literature ever created; it’s also frequently brought up as a way of criticizing people on both sides of the political spectrum.

Ever since George Orwell’s novel was released in 1948, it’s been brandished like a weapon to accuse leaders and political parties of being fascist or tyrannical. In this case, Kevin Sorbo is continuing his crusade against Joe Biden by suggesting he and his administration are somehow comparable to the government in 1984.

I have a theory that most people who claim something is like 1984 have never actually read the book. That’s not to say that Joe Biden and the Democrats are perfect or that there aren’t parallels between the world today and Orwell’s dystopian world. But in this case, I’m going to go out on a limb and say I don’t think Sorbo has read it.

We’re at the part of 1984 where people refuse to use their eyes and see what’s directly in front of them. pic.twitter.com/xnhuefJPwt — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 18, 2024

Does he have a specific scene in mind? Like what part exactly? Literally the whole novel is about people not using their eyes and not seeing the blatant lies and propaganda of the government. It seems like Kevin has a rough idea of what the book is about and thinks he can use that knowledge here to make himself sound more intelligent than he is.

Everyone knows that 1984 is about a totalitarian society and the brainwashed citizens who live under its rule so unless he comes back with a specific chapters and page numbers with comparisons and deep analysis I’m going to assume he hasn’t read it.

Is Kevin Sorbo onto something?

But maybe I’m wrong, it’s possible that Sorbo could secretly be incredibly smart and I’m the dumb one. After all, I don’t see what about that Biden video screams “Big Brother,” he’s just standing there (menacingly). Perhaps I am one of the sheeple and Sorbo is one of the few who sees the truth. But then again, the MAGA bunch will latch on to anything Biden does and twist it into something bad – who remembers when Marjorie Taylor Greene had a meltdown of the president’s supposedly “evil” smile?

Of course, it’s ironic to compare the current administration to Orwell’s novel, when the opposition is planning on turning the US into a dystopian nightmare as soon as their criminal candidate gets into the White House. Not only that, but Trump’s rallies remind us of another piece of dystopian fiction, that being The Handmaid’s Tale.

Honestly, Sorbo probably wishes it was 1984 because he could still tell people that he’s Hercules and pretend that he has any relevance. Nowadays, he can only get work in low budget, straight to DVD Christian movies, although I’m sure he blames the liberal media and Joe Biden’s government, AKA “Ingsoc” for his catastrophic fall-off.

