‘Meanwhile at the Meth Gala’: If you want a first look at a modern-day Gilead, meet the crowd from Donald Trump’s Bronx rally

For this crowd, diversity is a four-letter word.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: May 25, 2024 04:05 pm

In Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, the totalitarian regime of Gilead rises from the ashes of America. Well, folks, if you want a sneak peek at what a modern-day Gilead might look like, look no further than Donald Trump‘s recent rally in the Bronx.

At Crotona Park, Trump supporters decked out in their finest MAGA gear, waving flags and signs with slogans like “Make America Great Again” and “Trump 2024: The Revenge Tour.” The former President made a pitch to Black and Latino voters, touting his economic policies and tough stance on crime and immigration (never mind that his administration’s policies have disproportionately harmed communities of color).

However, his rally in the blue stronghold is billed as a grand convergence of supporters in a city that famously thrives on its multicultural heartbeat. Indeed, the only thing more detached from reality than the demographic makeup of the crowd was the idea that this borough was turning out for Trump. So, where were the real Bronxites? Probably avoiding this bizarre spectacle. And who were the audience? The racists, the sexists, the homophobes, and the people who treat Donald’s “Unified Reich” remark as a playbook for societal overhaul.

Well, looking at the crowd at Trump’s rally, it wasn’t hard to imagine a future where red MAGA hats replace the bonnets of the handmaids and start chanting “Under His Eye” or some shit.

At the end of the day, this rally wasn’t about reaching out to the diverse communities of New York City. It was a chance for Trump to speak to his biggest fans and enjoy their praise, fans who would gladly follow him into the depths of hell.

'It is rare the stuff of movies': A single piece of the Donald Trump hush money puzzle could determine whether he's found guilty
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘It is rare the stuff of movies’: A single piece of the Donald Trump hush money puzzle could determine whether he’s found guilty
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 25, 2024
'How long were you stuck for?': Elevator journey goes awry when little girl sabotages it with her school project
TikToker recalls story of how she got stuck in an elevator
Category: News
News
‘How long were you stuck for?’: Elevator journey goes awry when little girl sabotages it with her school project
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 25, 2024
'The bully is speechless': Marjorie Taylor Greene stunningly silent as an American citizen calls her what she is in the middle of an airport
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘The bully is speechless’: Marjorie Taylor Greene stunningly silent as an American citizen calls her what she is in the middle of an airport
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 25, 2024
A reality star is calling Chanel 'elitist and exclusionary' after it refused to let her into its Chicago store
Bethenny Frankel was denied entry from Chanel
Category: News
News
A reality star is calling Chanel ‘elitist and exclusionary’ after it refused to let her into its Chicago store
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 24, 2024
'Too suspicious not to investigate': Coloradan locates mounting number of women's shoes abandoned by a remote pond
Countertopepoxy
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
True Crime
True Crime
‘Too suspicious not to investigate’: Coloradan locates mounting number of women’s shoes abandoned by a remote pond
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 24, 2024
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.