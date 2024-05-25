‘Meanwhile at the Meth Gala’: If you want a first look at a modern-day Gilead, meet the crowd from Donald Trump’s Bronx rally

In Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, the totalitarian regime of Gilead rises from the ashes of America. Well, folks, if you want a sneak peek at what a modern-day Gilead might look like, look no further than Donald Trump‘s recent rally in the Bronx.

Gonna tell my kids this was Trump’s Bronx rally pic.twitter.com/LGFuEguUQW — (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author 📚❤️‍🔥🤘🏻 (@taradublinrocks) May 24, 2024

At Crotona Park, Trump supporters decked out in their finest MAGA gear, waving flags and signs with slogans like “Make America Great Again” and “Trump 2024: The Revenge Tour.” The former President made a pitch to Black and Latino voters, touting his economic policies and tough stance on crime and immigration (never mind that his administration’s policies have disproportionately harmed communities of color).

Meanwhile at the Meth Gala #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/cs1cI0zFWy — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) May 23, 2024

However, his rally in the blue stronghold is billed as a grand convergence of supporters in a city that famously thrives on its multicultural heartbeat. Indeed, the only thing more detached from reality than the demographic makeup of the crowd was the idea that this borough was turning out for Trump. So, where were the real Bronxites? Probably avoiding this bizarre spectacle. And who were the audience? The racists, the sexists, the homophobes, and the people who treat Donald’s “Unified Reich” remark as a playbook for societal overhaul.

MAGA pundits are claiming the Bronx is coming out for Trump. Except, the Bronx is 92% people of color and the crowd at the rally is 98% white. I suspect that half of them have already maxed out their monthly allotment of Sudafed and are on a no-fly list.

pic.twitter.com/JuKEVyOs3x — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) May 23, 2024

Well, looking at the crowd at Trump’s rally, it wasn’t hard to imagine a future where red MAGA hats replace the bonnets of the handmaids and start chanting “Under His Eye” or some shit.

BREAKING: Live video just in from the Trump rally in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/RisUkaWcMr — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 23, 2024

At the end of the day, this rally wasn’t about reaching out to the diverse communities of New York City. It was a chance for Trump to speak to his biggest fans and enjoy their praise, fans who would gladly follow him into the depths of hell.

