Trump shooting victim Corey Comperatore has controversial social media history that people can’t believe

Corey Comperatore, the man who died shielding his family from gunshots at the Trump rally, had previously made controversial comments on social media that are now being scrutinized.

On Jul 13, 2024, 20-year old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks was shot and killed, but not until after he shot three people in the crowd, in addition to the former President. One of those crowd members was killed, the other two were critically wounded.

The man who died was firefighter Corey Comperatore.

Speaking to USA Today about his friend Corey, fellow firefighter Gary Risch Jr. said, “There’s a lot of history with him and a lot of great memories and stuff we’ll never forget. I mean, they don’t get much better than him.”

Comperatore was a family man, had recently turned 50, a father of two girls, and has been declared a hero for shielding them from the gunfire.

Obviously, Comperatore is also a Trump supporter. Even though he didn’t spend much time on social media, he did rub some people the wrong way when he did, to say the least.

This is not an article designed to criticize Comperatore after his passing, but his posts are becoming a hot topic on X, and there is a lesson in all of this, which I’ll conclude with shortly.

You are spawn of Satan — Corey Comperatore (@Corey_Comper) October 8, 2023

First, let’s look at his X account. Corey Comperatore, whose handle is @Corey_Comper, mostly used his account to follow others and reply to posts.

Most of it is typical MAGA responses. For instance, he expressed his full support of Marjorie Taylor Greene and his lack thereof for President Joe Biden. He claimed to be done with the Republican Party, but still completely on board with Trump.

But two replies from October 2023 are drawing heavy criticism, with one being a blatant lack of sympathy.

One shows his distaste for Representative Ilhan Omar, whom he refers to as a “spawn of Satan.” A few recent replies to this are equally harsh to Corey in their responses.

Then there’s the reply that’s receiving a significant amount of attention. Sky News posted that “Over a million people have fled their homes in Gaza, with many following Israeli warnings to evacuate to the south.”

They'll get over it. The Japanese did. — Corey Comperatore (@Corey_Comper) October 28, 2023

Piers Morgan quote replied to the Sky News post, saying, “Where are these Palestinians going to live when the war is over? So many of their homes are being destroyed.”

Comperatore replied to Morgan’s post by saying, “They’ll get over it. The Japanese did.”

The statement was pointed out recently by others on X, causing a string of people to reply to it in the last day or so. Those replies include everything from, “I CANNOT believe this is the same person,” to “This y’all hero” to “I know you were a real one.”

The range of responses are just as you’d expect. However, one response is worth remembering for everyone and it’s by far the most popular reply, receiving over 7k likes.

Reading through this guy's Replies from his X account is a reminder that the version we present to the world today, may be the only version many people ever know about you… Be mindful of how you interact with the world around you… — PoliticalWarrior (@PoliticalWarri2) July 15, 2024

Posted by Political Warrior, the reply reads, “This is a reminder that the version we present to the world today, may be the only version many people ever know about you. Be mindful of how you interact with the world around you.”

It’s one thing that hopefully everyone can agree on.

Nonetheless, Corey did something a lot of people wouldn’t do, which is willingly take bullets for his family. For that, he will be remembered as a hero.

