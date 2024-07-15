‘I will not stop shooting’: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignores requests to ‘tone down the rhetoric’ by threatening more violence

In a time when political division and ideological polarization are undermining the very essence of communion, it takes a special kind of brain-addled, specious hypocrite to stoke the fires of discord further. Sadly, our society will not lack for that type as long as people like Marjorie Taylor Greene are around.

Tensions are reaching an all-time high following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13 at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Now, as some continue to debate the implications of an overt act of terrorism visited upon a presidential candidate, some political conflict-mongers like Taylor Greene are busying themselves by flinging wild accusations at the opposition.

Look, using everything, and I mean everything, within one’s reach to defame the other side is pretty much standard practice among politicians these days, and it’s been proven time and again that no tragedy in this world is appalling enough to every once in a while bring out their more humane side. But you have to be particularly dense to not recognize the mood the country is in right now, and to continue to do what has led to this alarming level of polarization in the first place.

Then again, we’ve grown to expect less and less of Marjorie Taylor Greene as she continues to spew nonsense and bang the drum for right-wing extremism. After accusing the standing Democratic government of playing a part in Trump’s attempted assassination, the Republican representative is now letting everyone know that she is “armed” and is willing to “fight for this country.”

I WILL fight for this country, and like millions of other Americans, I am armed, and I WILL protect myself and my loved ones.



May God have mercy on anyone who would try to hurt us, because if that day comes, only God will. pic.twitter.com/SHmzVOZPVJ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 14, 2024

“It’s important that I continue to have protection,” she said recently in one of her all too familiar, all too worn-out tirades. “It’s also important that I have guns, because I will protect myself if I need to. I tell you what; God help that person that comes into my house because I have a large magazine full of bullets on an AR-15 and I will not stop shooting.”

You know the problem runs deeper than an isolated incident when an official representative gets it into her head that the only way to protect her interests is using violence as opposed to… you know, mediating and finding common ground like it says in the job description.

But then, as I said earlier, this is nothing new for Taylor Greene and her specific brand of sowing divide in society for one’s own benefit. And that’s when she isn’t busy spreading misinformation on social media.

