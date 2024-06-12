Why was Kevin Spacey crying on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored?’

From babbling politicians to rising Hollywood celebrities, media personality Piers Morgan has certainly featured a wide range of guests on his Uncensored talk show, although it’s worth arguing that no other guest might be as interesting as once-respected actor Kevin Spacey.

Before his appearance on the show, the long-time performer was notably caught up in legal troubles after several ​​allegations of sexual assault and misconduct were brought against him. Following the allegations, the two-time Oscar winner was axed from his starring role in Netflix’s House of Cards and became seemingly disgraced in the realm of entertainment media. In the end, however, Spacey was found not guilty on all charges, and has since expressed a growing desire to return to acting and to “live a more open life” than before.

Despite being found not guilty, Spacey’s name has undoubtedly been tarnished as he’s seen his name dragged through the mud of chat forums, social media, and news headlines. As a result, the actor opened up about his struggles on Morgan’s show — which included allowing emotions to take over and to let several tears fall.

So, why was Spacey crying on Piers Morgan Uncensored?

NEW: Actor Kevin Spacey starts crying during an interview with Piers Morgan, says he owes millions of dollars in legal fees.



Morgan: Are you facing bankruptcy?



Spacey: We've managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.



Morgan: How much money do you have?



Spacey:… pic.twitter.com/E9ZQB7B9Xn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2024

In a recent tell-all on Morgan’s high-profile series, Spacey immediately burst into tears when Morgan asked the actor where he currently lives, reminding him of his growing financial woes. Spacey replied that he’s been living in Baltimore, Maryland since 2012, but that his current house would be entering foreclosure and auction due to Spacey’s inability to make payments on the property. Diving further in, Spacey insisted that he owes millions of dollars in legal fees, which are starting to pile up.

The entire situation then prompted Morgan to ask if Spacey was facing bankruptcy at all, and despite being close at times, Spacey insisted that he was able to “dodge” it. In the end, the American Beauty actor claimed that he would “get back on the horse” and try to maintain a positive attitude and make more money as an actor down the line.

