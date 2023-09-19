What’s happening to Kevin Spacey’s Baltimore mansion? The latest claims, explained

Before 2017, Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey could do no wrong. He was viewed by many as one of the finest actors in the world, and he enjoyed the prestige that came along with that notoriety and fame. It all fell apart amid sexual misconduct allegations, and he’s been scrambling to get his career back ever since. Now it looks like his multi-million dollar mansion in Baltimore is being sold in foreclosure.

In July, Spacey was acquitted of all charges against him. He had been charged with four counts of sexual assault and didn’t really deny the charges, but said they were mischaracterized and consensual.

In October of last year, Spacey was also acquitted after a jury found he didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when Rapp was 14. Those initial allegations were the ones that derailed his career.

Despite the acquittals, he’s still struggling to find footing in his acting career. In May, he told a German magazine that “There are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges.” That, so far, hasn’t materialized.

What’s happening to Kevin Spacey’s Baltimore Mansion?

The Baltimore Banner is reporting that a judge in the area responded to a debt collection agency’s request to put the Inner Harbor mansion in a foreclosure sale. It’s listed as “Baltimore’s most extraordinary home.”

The house is 9,000 square feet and floats on a pier. Spacey reportedly bought it in 2017 under a company called Clear Toaster LLC.

“All or most of the real estate I have purchased in my life has been structured in a manner to protect my privacy and safety,” he said in court documents.

Spacey was at a zenith in his career that year, and he was starring in the incredibly popular (at the time) show House of Cards. Then came the lawsuit and everything crashed down.

In April of 2022, Spacey said he bought the house as a permanent home. He fell behind on the $20,230 per month payments and the debt collection agency filed for a foreclosure sale against Clear Toaster.

The collection agency offered a number of alternatives to avoid foreclosure but they were rebuffed. As of February, the payments were behind $172,000. Spacey can still pay up if he wants to avoid the sale.

In addition to the money he owes on the house, he also owes the homeowners’ association $43,000. The association took out a lien against the home to get the money, which is a $2,596 monthly charge.

He was also ordered to pay $30 million to House of Cards due to money lost because of the allegations. He’s struggling to get movie roles, but he does have one in the upcoming low-budget movie Control, where he has a speaking role as a hijacker.

The movie is scheduled for a December 15 release date.