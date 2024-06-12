Why is Kevin Spacey broke?

Kevin Spacey, once Hollywood’s most famous villain, found that his decline was both sudden and swift as countless men — the total has now crossed 30 — accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, describing him as a “vile” predator. He was acquitted of most of the charges in 2023, but the legal victory has not been able to save him from a financial landslide.

Recommended Videos

The actor recently appeared on Piers Morgan’s controversial Uncensored and gave the host everything he was hoping to get by presenting Spacey his platform to vent. He openly bashed everyone who dared to speak against him, went into detail about his misunderstood “handsy” antics that encroached upon people’s personal space, added yet another scandal to King Charles’ overflowing platter of Kate Middleton controversies, and oh yeah, broke down crying while sharing how broke he is.

During the interview, he revealed that his house in Baltimore, the one he has been living in since 2012 when he joined House of Cards (from which he was fired when the allegations cropped up in 2017), is being sold this week to settle the “many” millions he owes in legal bills since he has no money left.

“I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. So the answer to that question is I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I’ve been in Baltimore … since we started shooting House of Cards there … I moved there in 2012.” I can’t pay the bills that I owe. A couple of times I thought I was going to file [for bankruptcy], but we’ve managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.”

Since the first allegations of sexual misconduct were made against Spacey, he has changed his tactic of facing them thrice — he started with a sorry-but-not-really-sorry apology to actor Anthony Rapp who had accused him of sexually abusing him when he was 14. The American Beauty alum then announced, during the onslaught of allegations against him, that he was gay, but the support he expected was buried under criticism for deliberately coming out then in hopes of deflecting the accusations.

After that, he has stuck to denying the claims and explaining how he was a “flirt” whose harmless actions were misconstrued — a rhetoric he continued during the Morgan interview.

“I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am. You’re making a pass at someone, you don’t want to be aggressive. You want to be gentle. You want to see if they’re going to respond positively. They should let you know they don’t want to do it so that you can understand it’s non-consensual and stop.”

As for the fresh claims against him in Channel 4’s documentary, Spacey Unmasked, he labeled them “a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings.” Spacey is also not done with the trials as he will once again stand trial in the U.K. court, facing the lawsuit of an anonymous man who has alleged that the 64-year-old sexually assaulted him in August 2008.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy