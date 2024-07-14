Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Thomas Matthew Crook shooter at Donald Trump rally
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

Who was Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter at the Donald Trump rally?

Many are watching closely, hoping for answers.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jul 14, 2024 08:58 am

In a shocking turn of events at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump was caught in a harrowing encounter when gunfire erupted.

Recommended Videos

The rally, which had gathered Trump supporters from various regions, took a dramatic turn when the former president, at 78 years old, had just begun to address the crowd. As the shots were fired, Trump was seen clutching his wounded right ear before sinking to his knees. Secret Service agents quickly sprang into action, shielding him with their bodies. Moments later, Trump reappeared, and despite the chaos, managed to pump his fist in the air before being escorted to safety.  The crowd was left in a mix of shock and confusion, with the seriousness of the event sinking in as they learned that one attendee had died and two others were critically injured.

The Secret Service managed to identify the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. A video that surfaced from TMZ showed Crooks laying flat on his stomach on a rooftop (100 yards away from the rally) with a rifle. He had longer brown hair and was wearing a grey shirt with khaki pants.

What do we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks?

Thomas Matthew Crooks wasn’t a name known to many before this incident. He was a young man, just 20 years old, living a quiet life in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, in a place called Bethel Park. The house where he lived, a modest three-bedroom brick building, was owned by his parents, Matthew and Mary Crooks, since 1998.

Despite the violent act he committed, Crooks had no previous run-ins with the law. His record was clean, with no criminal history in Pennsylvania or any other state. He wasn’t known in the federal court databases either, which makes one wonder what pushed the young man to take such extreme measures. Interestingly, Crooks was registered as a Republican, actively participating in voting since 2021. This detail adds a layer of complexity, considering he targeted a leading figure of his own political party.

The day after the rally, the airspace above Bethel Park was closed by the Federal Aviation Administration. Meanwhile, Crooks’ community and his family were left grappling with the reality of the situation. His father mentioned waiting to speak to law enforcement before making any statements. As the investigation continues, everyone is looking for answers, hoping to understand why this happened and how to prevent something like this in the future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.