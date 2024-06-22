What is the ‘Hawk Tuah’ meme?

“What in the world is Hawk Tuah?” Trust me, I had the same question. It sounds like something a bird enthusiast might name their pet hawk.

Recommended Videos

But Hawk Tuah is actually an onomatopoeic expression mimicking the sound of spitting — a detail in an NSFW context that I won’t dive into here. Let’s just say it involves advice on romantic endeavors, and leave it at that. The charm wasn’t just in what was said, but how it was said. The twang, the casual delivery, and the immediate laughter following it captured something quintessentially meme-worthy.

The whole shebang started with a video from Tim & Dee TV, a duo of YouTubers who enjoy making strangers on the street squirm with NSFW questions. Little did they know that a Southern belle’s answer to a slightly naughty question would set the internet on fire. When asked about a move in bed that drives men wild, this woman confidently responded with “Oh, you gotta give him that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thing, you get me?”

The video blew up and racked up millions of views on Instagram and TikTok in no time. Of course, the internet being the internet, people quickly ran with it. Suddenly, “Hawk Tuah” girl was popping up everywhere with her template being used in different scenarios.

No way people are getting Hawk Tuah tattoos. 🤦‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/5JgnLJ0saP — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 22, 2024

Who is the Hawk Tuah girl?

Following the surge of memes, people weren’t going to rest until they uncovered her identity. The first clue came from Tim & Dee themselves, who dropped the name “Hailey Welch” in the comments of their original Instagram and TikTok posts. They also mentioned her friend’s name, Chelsea Bradford, who was the other woman in the video. Further evidence linking her to the “Hawk Tuah Girl” persona includes a VSCO account featuring her with a friend from the video and appearances in promotional material for Tennessee-based apparel company Fathead Threads.

Here, she’s seen embracing her viral fame by signing hats with the phrase “Hawk Tuah ’24 Spit On That Thang.”

The Hawk Tuah girl. pic.twitter.com/WO0ml9b6s1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 22, 2024

Despite becoming an overnight internet sensation, she is laying low for now. “Hawk Tuah Girl” is not exactly the most flattering nickname, if you know what I mean. Either way, she’s a meme legend now, and that’s pretty dang cool if you ask me.

In a world where news often depresses and politics divides, perhaps there’s something pure and good about a meme that asks nothing of us but a momentary giggle. Sure, it’s not high art. It might not even be low art. But it’s something that brings a smirk to our faces, and maybe that’s enough.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy