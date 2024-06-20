What does ‘English or Spanish’ mean on TikTok? The memes explained

Picture this, you’re out shopping, minding your own business, when a man walks up to you, he’s pointing his phone at you and he asks you the question, “do you speak English or Spanish?” if you’re terminally online then you might already know what’s coming next, if not, you’re blissful ignorance is about to be ruined.

The phrase “English or Spanish” has become a viral meme on apps like TikTok recently. The videos usually feature text with the question along with a person or people standing still as statues. Some even go the extra mile by falling over yet somehow managing to stay completely rigid, almost as if they are completely frozen in place.

There are tons of popular videos like this but it can be quite confusing for those who aren’t already in on the joke, such is the nature of memes. But don’t worry if you don’t get it, this article is going to answer all your questions.

What does “English or Spanish” mean?

The phrase is a reference to a video posted by TikToker @alfonsopinpon_. His content involves him going up to people in his local area and essentially telling them some variation on “whoever moves first is gay.” It’s pretty childish stuff, but there’s tons of it on the guy’s account.

Regardless, the individuals who he encounters seem to take the challenge (for lack of a better word) very seriously, standing as still as possible so as to prove to Alfonso and everyone who views his TikToks that they are without a shadow of a doubt straight. The videos usually end with one side giving up and admitting defeat before shaking hands and parting ways.

Anyways, now you understand the context behind why people are standing still in the memes on TikTok, but why the “English or Spanish?” The reason behind the question is simply down to the fact that Alfonso lives in an area mostly populated by people who speak English, Spanish, and/or both languages, so he asks the question as to which language to speak to them in, to save any confusion. This has resulted in the question becoming associated with the prank and as such people who have already seen the videos know what they must do.

Some have pointed out that Alfonso’s videos expose a suppressed homophobia in a lot of the men featured, which is a fair point. Come on guys, it’s Pride month! Who cares what people think, right? But hey, if they want to stand frozen in place all day, it’s a free country. The videos have since spawned a whole wave of memes where people take the statuesque stillness to another level and the “English or Spanish” question is now recognised all over the internet.

