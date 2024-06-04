The ‘It is Pride Month, you know what that means’ meme, explained

Now that we’ve thrown up our Pride flags and braced ourselves for every company on Earth to tell us that “love is love,” we can finally enjoy one of the more fun aspects of the season: Pride memes! Well, one in particular.

There’s a pretty popular meme right now going around called “It is Pride Month, you know what that means,” and once you see it, and how easy it is to replicate, you’ll understand just why people love it so much.

“It is Pride Month, you know what that means” is a redraw meme where one character in the meme tells the other the phrase and the other character replies in a confused manner. A redraw meme, by the way, is when famous characters are “redrawn” in another art style.

The meme originates from a Breaking Bad webcomic called “It is Pride Month, Walter.” In the comic Gustavo Fring tells Walter and Jesse about pride month and Walter responds with a, “huh what?” He then says, “do you want us to make like, gay meth? What?”

this is more important than the sistine chapel pic.twitter.com/6BZ3owHn1U — LADON ALEX (COMMS OPEN) (@ladon_alex) August 26, 2022

The original was posted on Tumblr on July 14, 2022, and it exploded on Twitter the following year and in the spirit of the season, it’s getting another surge.

Here’s another example using characters from Undertale. For context, Papyrus is a character in the game who makes puzzles in the hopes of capturing a human.

Here’s a Genshin Impact-inspired one:

Here’s one inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s:

Here’s an Attack on Titan one:

It is pride month, you know what that means#attackontitan pic.twitter.com/Tdv948gXS3 — Kip/Xio (COMMISSIONS 3/5) (@Xiomara98179584) June 1, 2024

That’s pretty much it. There are so many of these with all kinds of characters ranging in popularity from “oh no not my childhood!” to “what in the heck?!” It’s fun!

Happy Pride, everybody.

