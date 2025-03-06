If you’re considering a Target boycott for the next 40 days, you’re far from alone

The second of what will hopefully be dozens — if not hundreds — of economic boycotts started on Wednesday, March 5, and its 40-day lifespan could be the death of Target.

These protests are intended to push back on the massive, wealthy companies and individuals that boosted Donald Trump into the White House to further their own interests. Make no mistake, people like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos aren’t backing Trump because they believe in him — they’re backing him because they know they’ll get richer under his damaging policies. Trump wants to boost big business, and its no concern to him if their progress is to our detriment.

The millionaires and billionaires of this country — and plenty of other countries — were massively enriched by Trump’s first term, and they’re looking to make even more this time around. Quite a few businesses are now linked to the red hat movement, and that’s made them hugely unpopular among the portion of America that’s disgusted by the current administration. Add to that their spineless adherence to his attacks on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, and businesses like Target are increasingly becoming the enemy of the American people.

The first attempt to hit these businesses where it hurts kicked off on February 28, when outraged Americans sought to avoid spending any money, anywhere, and we’re now getting into the targeted (pun intended) period of protesting. The next 40 days will see a portion of America engage in an economic boycott of Target, in hopes of sending a dire warning message to the big box behemoth.

Target was among the first big businesses to cave to Trump’s DEI demands. While Costco was telling the president to stick it where the sun don’t shine, Target was kissing the ring — and eliminating its once-robust DEI policies without question.

So now it will feel the burn. The 40-day protest has already begun, and it’s slated to last until April 17. It comes at a terrible time for the company, according to reports, after a gradual decline in sales already put it in a tough position. With a lengthy boycott now damaging its sales even more, and tariffs threatening to tank its business further, the company is facing the worst financial period in its recent history.

Target is a massive business, so a 40-day boycott isn’t likely to tank it completely, but it’s not impossible. If the boycotts are extensive enough, and Target’s situation is truly bad enough, the next few months could determine whether or not the company has a future.

Of all the companies caving to Trump’s DEI attacks, Target has been among the most heavily criticized. This is largely due to the retailer’s previously staunch stance on DEI, which provided it with among the most diverse employee and shopper base of any major retailer. People expected better of Target, and now they want their disappointment to be felt.

It almost certainly will be, with so many people dedicated to the lengthy boycott, but there are other ways we can make the protest even more successful. For one thing — try to last longer than 40 days. Use those weeks to discover new businesses (preferably small or family-owned) that can replace Target permanently.

Also, pay attention to where else you spend your money. If you, like so many of us, frequent spots like Target, Walmart, and Amazon, do the work to change your habits. Seek out Black- or minority- owned businesses, and give them your money instead. It will be harder, and it will probably be more expensive, but if we keep lining their pockets, we’ll never crawl out of the hole the wealthy kicked us into.

