A protest anyone can join — How to participate in the Feb. 28 economic blackout boycott

To hear the increasingly frustrated segments of the U.S. public tell it, through his efforts to establish a plutocracy, Donald Trump may well be laying the groundwork for another American revolution.

Recommended Videos

Sure, a growing percentage of the populace is outraged at Trump himself, but it’s the people he’s increasingly surrounding himself with — the government he is building — that’s starting to stoke the fires of rebellion. The folk-hero social media treatment of alleged CEO-shooter Luigi Mangione revealed just how fed-up the country at large is with the billionaire class in December of 2024, but somehow Trump didn’t get the message.

He stacked his government’s ranks with billionaire businessmen and seemed to prioritize amoral elites, presumed payback for the money and maneuvering they lended to his campaign, and a simmering resentment is boiling over among struggling Americans. We can’t go to college, we can’t afford homes, we can’t even afford groceries, and these people — these mind-bogglingly wealthy people — are going to show up on our screens and preach unity?

That’s simply not happening, and a growing contingent of Americans would like to make that abundantly clear to the brick-thick cronies at the top. Which is exactly the motive behind a forthcoming boycott, which aims to put some semblance of power back into the hands of the people, and to hit the businesses that made Trump a reality right where it hurts.

What is the Feb. 28 economic blackout?

Feb 28th is coming up…. Don’t forget… pic.twitter.com/3hyf3Zsfm9 — Kat (@kshimm72) February 21, 2025

If there’s one thing any business cares about, its continued patronage. No business can survive without customers, and there are quite a few businesses in this country that have been abusing the very people they rely on to stay alive.

Quite a few top-dollar figures, corporations, and businesses bought into Trump’s 2024 campaign, and they’re set to massively benefit from that decision. Just like last time, Trump aims to use his time in office — which may never end, if Steve Bannon gets his way — to further enrich his wealthy sponsors, while slowly draining middle America of life.

Which is why we need to send a message, and now. The first of what will likely be many economic blackouts is slated for Friday, Feb. 28, and its intended to send a stirring message to the billionaires who think they can trample the working class without recourse.

An economic blackout is exactly what it sounds like: As many Americans as possible, across every state in the nation, refuse to participate in the economy for a period of time. In this case, all 24 hours of Feb. 28.

How to participate in the Feb. 28, 2025 economic blackout

Participating in the Feb. 28 blackout is really a matter of inaction, more than action. All that taking part demands of you is a refusal to engage with the economy at all. Which means no spending whatsoever, if possible. Unless you have absolutely no choice — and there will be situations in which people have no choice — do your spending on Thursday or Saturday, but let them sweat on Friday. If you must buy something, try to do so from a local business.

A single day of lost business won’t suddenly tank Walmart or Amazon, by any means, but it will make them pay attention. Then when we do it again — because we will need to do it again, and again, for them to learn this lesson — they’ll really start to sweat, and eventually, they might even make a change.

The decision-makers of this country, a group that is almost exclusively occupied by the mega-rich, have made it clear that they’ll allow no changes to the system they’ve set up. They’re not interested in increasing our wages, they’re not vibing on universal healthcare, and they see no need for silly little things like cost of living raises. Which means that if we want things to get better — if we need things to get better, just so we can survive, we have to force them.

That starts Friday, with the simple act of staying home. Don’t go to Target, stay away from Walmart, and don’t you dare give your money to any of those chain restaurants or tech stores. Sorry your phone broke, but you’ll have to wait till Saturday to give Apple your money.

This is just the first step, but its an important one. By controlling the economy, they control us, and they’ll squeeze us dry to make sure we have no choice but to stay compliant. That’s the classic approach of a dictator, and America will not stand for it.