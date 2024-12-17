‘A sickness’: In a shocking turn of events, billionaire businessman Donald Trump isn’t a big fan of alleged CEO shooter Luigi Mangione

Donald Trump has responded to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and addressed the public’s reaction to its main suspect, Luigi Mangione.

The president-elect acknowledged the unfolding criminal case — which captured international attention and has made Mangione a household name — during a recent press conference at Mar-a-Lago. When asked about the Dec. 4 killing, which occurred outside a Hilton Hotel in Manhattan, Trump described it as a “terrible thing,” before speaking more pointedly at the broad swathes of people who have valorized the alleged killer. “I think it’s really terrible that some people seem to admire him,” Trump said, referring to the widespread support Mangione has received in some corners of the discourse.

“It was cold-blooded. Just a cold-blooded, horrible killing,” Trump added. He went on to question why some people have sympathized with Mangione and his larger supposed cause. For context, Magione is thought to have killed Thompson as a result of his grievances with the healthcare industry, which failed to provide care to a sick relative. The suspect was reportedly found with a handwritten manifesto in his possession at the time of his arrest in Pennsylvania last week, which contained quotes like “these parasites had it coming.”

This has placed increased scrutiny on C-suites across the country, to the point where “Wanted” signs featuring the names and faces of various CEOs were spotted around New York City last week. Trump, however, does not hold sympathy for Mangione, claiming that those who do have a “sickness.”

How people can like this guy, is… that’s a sickness, actually.”

The president-elect — who has supported the billionaire class and even appointed a few in advisory roles to his administration — took particular aim at the manner of Thompson’s murder.

“Especially the way it was done,” Trump said of the shooting, which took place in broad daylight, “right in the back, very bad.” He concluded his thoughts on the matter by expressing disbelief that “there’s a certain appetite” for Mangione, but declared that the “fake news” had overstated the public’s reaction to him.

The statements come as the case continues to dominate headlines, from news that not one, but two documentaries about the killing are in the works to the discovery that Magione had reportedly name-dropped Michael Moore in his manifesto.

We also recently learned about the suspect’s living conditions in SCI Huntingdon State Prison, where he is currently being detained, and discovered a resurfaced video of Mangione smashing a beer bottle against his head.

The 26-year-old suspect was one of multiple topics discussed by Trump during the press conference, with the president-elect also touching on vaccines, his upcoming inauguration, and the mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey earlier this month. Trump’s press conference was praised by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has herself commented on the Thompson case in recent days.

Last week, Greene raised concerns that the valorization of Mangione had started “a political movement” in which “the left will push for socialized medicine,” ignoring the fact that support for the suspect has been bipartisan.

Mangione is currently awaiting extradition to New York, where he faces charges of second-degree murder, three gun charges and forgery. He is being represented by New York lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo, and supporters have raised $100,000 for his defense case.

