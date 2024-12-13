Here’s what Luigi Mangione’s prison mates have been heard yelling about his current living conditions

The case of Luigi Mangione – the alleged gunman responsible for the death of CEO Brian Thompson, is far from ordinary. Normally public interest would wane after the suspect has been caught, but Luigi was caught four days ago and it feels like things are only just getting started.

For many, Mangione has become something of a martyr, people sympathize with his story as many have gone through similar experiences, or at least know someone in their life that has. Despite him allegedly killing a man, many are calling Luigi a hero and are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure he is treated as such. In fact, many think he shouldn’t even be in prison – a fund has already been set up to cover his legal costs and people have donated pretty generously.

People want to know everything about this guy, from his past to his present. There’s concern for him in prison and many want to know what his cell looks like. Is it comfortable? Is he being treated well? There hasn’t been too much information about his prison life so far, but people are eager to find out.

What are the living conditions like in Luigi’s prison?

It seems he won’t have any trouble making friends, even Mangione’s fellow inmates in SCI Huntingdon State Prison seem to be on his side. In a report from NewsNation inmates can be heard yelling from their cells “free Luigi.” However, they also say that his “conditions suck” which certainly doesn’t sound good. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to know exactly what kind of state Luigi’s living in right now as very little information is being shared.

Luigi Mangione’s fellow Pennsylvanian prison mates have been heard yelling “Luigi’s conditions suck” & “Free Luigi” in new interview with NewsNation.



pic.twitter.com/mHK8mIKvwh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 12, 2024

Standing outside the prison, NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello can have limited communication with other inmates. He passes on a message from them to presenter Ashleigh Banfield – “Tell Ashleigh Banfield that Luigi is watching at ten o’clock.”

Banfield asked the inmates, via the live broadcast, whether Luigi has a television set in his single cell. Those evidently watching the broadcast from inside the prison seem excited to be able to see their cell windows on the broadcast, and in some cases even hear their own voices. They are able to answer the question by shouting out of their windows, the response is a “no.”

Caprariello goes on to share details about Mangione’s cell.

“According to the department of corrections he’s got his own solitary cell, it’s not solitary confinement, but he’s by himself, it’s not dorm style.”

The Department of Corrections also released a photo of a cell “similar to” Mangione’s. It has a single bed, a desk and stool, as well as a sink attached to a toilet. Authorities are currently trying to get him extradited to New York where he will face murder charges, but Mangione is allegedly fighting the extradition, so his lonely cell could be his home for a little while longer.

