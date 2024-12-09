Here’s what we know about Luigi Mangione, the suspected gunman in UHC CEO Brian Thompson’s murder

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested Monday in Altoona, PA, in connection to the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan last week. Multiple reports have stated that a McDonald’s restaurant employee recognized Mangione and called the police early Monday morning.

According to The New York Times, Mangione is from Maryland, has ties to San Francisco, and lived in Hawaii until recently. Mangione had no known criminal record before his arrest. The suspect’s X and LinkedIn accounts list his hometown as Honolulu, HI. Mangione’s profiles also say he has a M.S.E. and B.S.E. in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania. Mangione’s LinkedIn says he works as a Data Engineer at TrueCar, Inc., an online car-selling platform with offices in Santa Monica, CA and Austin, TX.

The evidence police recovered

Pennsylvania police say they found a gun, a silencer, and multiple fake IDs in Mangione’s possession Monday. Authorities say he used a false New Jersey ID to check into the Manhattan hostel where the suspect reportedly stayed before the attack. Clothing also matched the clothing in surveillance footage of the Thompson gunman.

A document was also reportedly found in Mangione’s possession, and while there seemed to be no continued threat to the public, “it does seem he has some ill will toward corporate America,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. CNN says the two-page-long document criticizes the healthcare industry and calls for violence.

Mangione has been declared a “person of interest” in Thompson’s case but has not been formally charged in connection to Thompson’s murder. Reports say Mangione was taken into custody on weapon charges.

This story is breaking and more information will be added to this article as we learn it.

