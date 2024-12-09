Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder
Photos via X and GitHub
Category:
True Crime
News

Here’s what we know about Luigi Mangione, the suspected gunman in UHC CEO Brian Thompson’s murder

Mangione has been declared 'a person of interest' in the case.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Dec 9, 2024 02:29 pm

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested Monday in Altoona, PA, in connection to the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan last week. Multiple reports have stated that a McDonald’s restaurant employee recognized Mangione and called the police early Monday morning.

Recommended Videos

According to The New York Times, Mangione is from Maryland, has ties to San Francisco, and lived in Hawaii until recently. Mangione had no known criminal record before his arrest. The suspect’s X and LinkedIn accounts list his hometown as Honolulu, HI. Mangione’s profiles also say he has a M.S.E. and B.S.E. in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania. Mangione’s LinkedIn says he works as a Data Engineer at TrueCar, Inc., an online car-selling platform with offices in Santa Monica, CA and Austin, TX.

The evidence police recovered

via Steve Gruber/X

Pennsylvania police say they found a gun, a silencer, and multiple fake IDs in Mangione’s possession Monday. Authorities say he used a false New Jersey ID to check into the Manhattan hostel where the suspect reportedly stayed before the attack. Clothing also matched the clothing in surveillance footage of the Thompson gunman.

A document was also reportedly found in Mangione’s possession, and while there seemed to be no continued threat to the public, “it does seem he has some ill will toward corporate America,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. CNN says the two-page-long document criticizes the healthcare industry and calls for violence.

Mangione has been declared a “person of interest” in Thompson’s case but has not been formally charged in connection to Thompson’s murder. Reports say Mangione was taken into custody on weapon charges.

This story is breaking and more information will be added to this article as we learn it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.