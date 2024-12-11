Eek, Marjorie Taylor Greene has a bad feeling about what Luigi Mangione’s actions are going to mean for the left (and only the left)

Luigi Mangione is on a fast track to folk hero status following his alleged slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The healthcare situation in the United States is truly depressing, as heartless executives climb a mountain of corpses to attain insane profits for shareholders and themselves. American citizens are floundering, unable to afford sky-high costs, or dying, as the system they pay so dearly for fails them time and again. That works out great for the unfeeling likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene whose privileged position allows her to rail against healthcare access for all.

Among the worst offenders of the heartless trend of ignoring human life is UnitedHealthcare, and the killing of its CEO may just spark a new political movement. That’s exactly what Greene is afraid of — along with plenty of similarly soulless CEOs — and she’s already pushing back on the growing praise of Mangione. According to Greene, the political left — and only the left — is far too supportive of this vigilante killing, and it needs to stop.

“I’ve been watching this unfold, and I believe it’s the beginning of a political movement,” Greene told Real America’s Voice. “What I’m more concerned about is we’ve seen the left push for socialized medicine for years, you know?”

Greene went on to cite progressive Senator Bernie Sanders and his aims to create a Medicare For All program. “I hope this doesn’t turn into where they take this guy they’re praising… and make him some sort of hero that they all worship and then pick up the mantra and go after other people,” she added.

Greene seems to think that the UnitedHealthcare CEO killing is set to prompt a new movement where Americans demand better healthcare or off high-level executives. That part honestly may not be wrong, but where Greene falls into her typical territory of BS is with the claim that it’s all coming from the left. While plenty of people on the left are in fact championing Mangione as a folk hero, they’re far from alone. This fury over the U.S. healthcare system is bipartisan, and it seems Mangione has more in common with the right than most people expected.

Previous social media posts from Mangione actually express support for several prominent Republican figures, including vapid far-right talking head Tucker Carlson. Socially, he may even align more with the right than the left — but it seems a hatred for people who treat patients as expendable is universal.

Greene’s fears are, for once, actually rooted in reality. Mangione’s instant popularity among the American public is very telling, and it absolutely could spark a new political movement. We’ve been demanding better healthcare and a less devastating wealth gap for literal decades — if this is what it takes to make progress, very few people are shying away from it. Sometimes it takes something world-rocking to create change, and if a man named Luigi is what drives progress in America, so be it.

Merchandise decorated with the three words adorning Mangione’s bullets is already flying off the shelves, as “deny, defend, depose” becomes a new American rallying cry. We’ve seen what it takes for people to listen, and now people like Greene — the heartless elite who expect us to fall into line — are sweating. They’re scared at the thought of not just a political movement prompted by violence, but also by the idea that so many Americans are ready for change. If it’s a change we have to force, so be it, but mark my words: The American healthcare system will look different this time next year.



