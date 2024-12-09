Marjorie Taylor Greene is already screeching about the death penalty following Jay-Z’s child abuse allegations

The scope and seemingly never-ending fallout of Diddy’s arrest is shaping up to be as vast as Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s brain is tiny. Various Hollywood/music industry figures have found themselves circling the Diddy drain in recent weeks, and one of the most alarming has been the news that Diddy and Jay-Z are being sued for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at one of Sean Combs’ parties in 2000.

Jay-Z has immediately hit back at the claims made in this lawsuit, accusing the plaintiffs of spreading lies about him as a blackmail attempt. “I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” the rapper, real name Shawn Carter, responded in a statement. We see what he was going for with that dramatic emphasis, but the use of the random capitalization at the end of the sentence does make him sound like Trump on Truth Social. Not exactly someone who’s known for telling nothing but the whole truth, so help him god.

Speaking of Trump, one of our future felon-in-chief’s least favorite flunkies has decided to weigh in on this scandal — which is fortunate, really, because I don’t know about you but as soon as I heard the Jay-Z claims I thought “I won’t be able to make my mind up on this until Marjorie has yapped her trap about it on Twitter.”

As it happens, the perma-furious peroxide blonde firebrand took to X in the early hours of Dec. 9 to demand justice for Diddy and Jay-Z’s alleged crimes with the most severe sentence possible. “As far as P Diddy and now Jay-Z being accused of raping children, I personally believe pedophiles should receive the death penalty if found guilty,” Greene declared.

As far as P Diddy and now Jay Z being accused of raping children, I personally believe pedophiles should receive the death penalty if found guilty.



You rape a child, you drug and forcefully rape a child, you traffic children and sell them for sex, you should face the most severe… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 9, 2024

It’s a truly impressive skill MTG has that she somehow manages to inspire division with what should be the most universal of opinions — that Diddy and Jay-Z, if they are indeed found guilty, should face serious repercussions for their actions. Greene’s ultra-bloodthirsty take on this situation, however, is instantly causing people to point fingers back at her and her ever-present hypocrisy.

While MTG’s words indicate a hard line in the sand against anyone accused of pedophilia, she also happens to be a staunch ally of Matt Gaetz, former congressman and almost attorney general who is himself being investigated for child sex trafficking and statutory rape.

@mattgaetz you gonna let her talk about you like that? — RTP Talks 🌵 (@RTPBets) December 9, 2024

Matt Gaetz largest supporter btw https://t.co/sf37o2cOF4 — Matt (@M_cope1991) December 9, 2024

Others can’t believe that MTG has managed to make them want to defend Diddy and Jay-Z because they are hardwired to instantly disagree with everything she says.

She could say anything and I’d immediately feel the opposite. She just sucks so bad https://t.co/MuXklWdz3t — clinton (@c_alan318) December 9, 2024

Desiring brutal punishment for a heartless crime is, whether right or wrong, a very common human reaction, so this may be one of those rare times when some of Marj’s critics aren’t as appalled by her words as usual. On the other hand, history has shown us that Greene has a tendency to yell “death penalty!” whenever any crime occurs, something that a saner person would be more wary of given her own state’s infamous and tragic past with proving how the death penalty can go so very wrong.

Perhaps one day MTG will see a news story while doomscrolling through her DOGE pal Elon Musk’s app and, realizing it has nothing to do with her and she doesn’t have anything worthwhile to add to the conversation, will refrain from tweeting an incendiary mini-essay about it. Maybe, but not this day. Or tomorrow, most likely. Or the day after that. Or the one after that…

