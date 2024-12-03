50-year-old kindergartner Marjorie Taylor Greene confirms that her relentless immaturity and raging hypocrisy are here to stay

While many people have simply come to accept the fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene lacks the prerequisite brain cells to function as a normal member of this society, much less a politician expected to uphold the Constitution and the American values that underline it, she still manages to blow our down-in-the-dumps expectations to pieces by coming up with increasingly more brain-dead rhetoric to share on her social media account, which, by the way, happens to be the only thing she effectively does as the representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district.

We knew that Hunter Biden getting pardoned by his dad would not sit well with the GOP, even though President-elect Donald Trump has done this for a much worse crowd and with lesser justification. Now, almost as if bidden to speak and let everybody know her opinion even though nobody asked, good old Marj is here to ask her idol, the convicted, misogynistic cheeto-in-chief, to pre-emptively pardon the entire MAGA gang.

“If Democrats are going to play the pardon game then we should do the same thing,” she wrote. “Trump can just blanket pardon all of us too.” Why, that’s a brilliant idea. Maybe then Marjorie Taylor Greene could undermine the Constitution openly and without fearing the repercussions. If she’s holding back now in any way, imagine what she’ll get up to once Daddy Trump writes her a blank check.

https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1863953303899357555

“Every person that voted for Trump is now pardoned for anything they might have done or may do, for the rest of their lives,” wrote one user in response, perfectly capturing Marj’s idea of an America made great again.

https://twitter.com/Butch_1776/status/1863954435107365374

Of course, hiding in plain sight is Marjorie’s admission of guilt. We know she’s had a long history of shooting herself and her party in the foot, but this is an astounding lack of self-awareness.

https://twitter.com/EdKrassen/status/1863958185595269150

https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer/status/1863971569371844647

To be fair to Marjorie Taylor Greene, she doesn’t exactly need to admit to anything. We already know her for the incompetent, unproductive, good-for-nothing simpleton she is. Does anyone really think you can rise to any position of power nowadays in this lobby-driven environment without getting up to some mischief first? By the way, here is a list of the people Trump pardoned in his four years as president, in case you’d blissfully missed it.

https://twitter.com/YourAnonNews/status/1863975938674896939

There was a time when politics was a game of chess, and politicians elected lawmakers and enforcers who answered to the people. Now, all it takes to appease the partisan crowd are meaningless words, hateful speech, and a hell-bent desire to divide the country to the point of irrevocable hostility — even when you happen to have won the election already. If that kind of behavior is familiar to you in any way, it’s because you’ve seen the act being played out in one form or another by countless politicians over the years, and not least of all by one Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose ticket to relevance and power was a penchant for conspiracy-mongering, and appealing to the crowd who only think they’re anti-establishment but are actually all for it so long as it keeps up the appearance of adhering to conservative values

