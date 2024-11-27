‘Democrats are stealing another House seat!’ screeches Marjorie Taylor Greene, refusing to accept the idea of losing bigly

What does it say about a system when its own elected representative constantly cries election theft when the results don’t go in their favor? Marjorie Taylor Greene may be suffering from frontal lobe dysfunction given her lack of impulse control to say whatever comes to her mind, but this tired rhetoric is starting to not only undermine the GOP but also seriously damage constitutional procedures.

Recommended Videos

I didn’t think an official member of the House of Representatives would ever use the words “DC” and “gulag” together in one sentence, but then, I also never in my wildest dreams assumed that Donald Trump would be able to make a comeback and somehow convince the entire country to go for a repeat of 2016 to 2020. What’s so interesting and unique about Marj in the addled MAGA camp is how she can contradict herself in the space of two tweets, at once calling the January 6 insurrectionists patriotic heroes and then explaining how helping a potential NATO ally is “completely unconstitutional and an act of treason.” I realize at this point we’re just saying stuff and hoping people will take us seriously, so maybe self-awareness really did leave this clown show when the circus got loud enough.

To make matters even worse, Marjorie is soon joining the DOGE committee spearheaded by eternal man-child Elon Musk. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may read it as nothing but “giving someone an unplugged controller,” but as long as Marj has access to X, we’re going to have to tolerate her unceasing barrage of nonsensical, brain-dead tweets. In fact, right on cue, Marj has logged on to her account to tell you that the nasty Democrats are stealing the election again.

“Congressman John Duarte was winning but after 22 days of counting ballots, he is now losing by 105 votes,” she wrote. “Democrats are stealing another House seat! Elections nationwide should be one day, paper ballots, and require proof of citizenship with ID!”

Congressman John Duarte was winning but after 22 days of counting ballots he is now losing by 105 votes.



Democrats are stealing another House seat!



Elections nationwide should be one day, paper ballots, and require proof of citizenship with ID!! https://t.co/erOpmddwhk — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 27, 2024

Does Marjorie realize that the GOP now controls all three branches of government? My sister in Christ, you’ve already won. Why on God’s good Earth would the Democrats try to steal a single House seat now? And if they had the power to do so, why not change the results of this disastrous election for the party, the country, and the entire humanity?

Funnily enough, even conservatives are growing tired of having to tolerate MTG’s nonsense. At some point, you realize the only thing your precious conspiracy peddler does every day is get on X and doomscroll until she finds something sufficiently controversial to react to.

Why are you telling us this? WE KNOW.



You are an elected official, what do you propose to actually do about this?



Are you reading the riot act to Mike Johnson to make HR1 of the new congress an election integrity bill?



Or are you just posting on X? — War for the West (@War4theWest) November 27, 2024

“Quit posting about it and do something,” wrote one user, perfectly encapsulating what we’re all feeling about Marj at this point.

Quit posting about it and DO SOMETHING. — Trump/Vance🇺🇸TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT Ticket‼️🇺🇸 (@gina_knight) November 27, 2024

Besides posting on X. What are you gonna do?????? — Baby Lives Matter TY Elon! (@Mattlell7737) November 27, 2024

Of course, the truth is that she CAN’T do something about it because it’s all in her head. Do you see how this whole MAGA thing works now? Well, everyone will, eventually. In a couple of years, the MTGs of this world will become irrelevant again (but only after the damage is done) and then it will be up to the other side to clean up the mess and write the story. The pendulum swings one way, then the other. Such has been the current of history, and it seems destined to remain so.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy