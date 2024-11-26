‘This is INSANE and completely unconstitutional,’ says the insane and completely unconstitutional Marjorie Taylor Greene

It’s official: Marjorie Taylor Greene will never, ever shut up. When Donald Trump won the election, we thought this might soothe the real-life Boys character’s constant incendiary yappery, but alas it didn’t. Then when she was appointed to Elon Musk’s new Department of Governmental Efficiency, we figured she might take that to heart and be more efficient with her tweeting.

Tragically, both Trump’s incoming second presidency and the modicum more power she has earned from heading up the DOGE committee have only emboldened Mad, Mad Marj to get even louder on social media — and we didn’t realize that was possible. Every week that goes by, Greene finds a new issue to get on her high horse about, and this week it’s her cast-iron belief that President Biden is attempting to start a nuclear war with Russia before he cedes control to Trump in January. Yes, because out of the two of them, ol’ Joe is definitely the one who would rather destroy his country than give up the keys to the kingdom.

As per ushe, Marjorie took the spurious spewings of a far-right conspiracy X account as gospel and ranted about Biden apparently setting us on the path to World War III. “This is INSANE and completely unconstitutional, possibly an act of treason,” Greene bellowed. “This must be stopped immediately!! Is the Biden admin trying to start a nuclear war and use it as the reason to stop the transfer of power to Trump?” Oh, do you actually want us to answer that? No, of course he isn’t, you foul, fatuous, felon-favoring fascist.

This is INSANE and completely unconstitutional, possibly an act of treason.



This must be stopped immediately!!



Is the Biden admin trying to start a nuclear war and use it as the reason to stop the transfer of power to Trump? https://t.co/15uQI5w67f — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 25, 2024

Unfortunately, many are taking Greene’s comments at face value — pro-tip: maybe don’t blindly trust anything a woman who believes in Jewish Space Lasers tells you — and the replies to the above tweet are full of faintly terrifying replies (one suggested launching a “military coup” to oust Biden ahead of time). At least others are on hand to speak sense and take Marjie down a peg.

“You’re an idiot,” said someone who calls ’em like they see ’em. “Truly, one of the dumbest people in the world.”

You’re an idiot. Truly, one of the dumbest people in the world.



You know full well he can’t and isn’t doing that. — Dittie (@DittiePE) November 25, 2024

Marj is basically just a couple of hat sizes away from transforming into the Queen of Hearts at this point…

“Dangerous and irresponsible” are adjectives that could be leveled at MTG so often they might as well be her middle names.

Dangerous and irresponsible to repost without checking validity of your sources. …. 🤬 https://t.co/apb3mZASUY — Max Aarbo (@steveh044) November 26, 2024

Like a particularly rabid and unpleasant dog with a bone, MTG isn’t letting this topic go now that she’s got her teeth in it, however. The first thing she did this morning, after tweeting her initial message last night? Spout more hyperbolic claims about Biden’s alleged hangry thirst for nuclear annihilation.

In classic Marj style, she even called the kettle black without a hint of irony. “The American people do NOT want anything to do with this!!!” she wittered on. Indeed they don’t, Marj, so if you’d kindly take a one-way trip to Siberia we’d all appreciate it.

Outgoing administration officials (the admin that massively lost the popular vote and electoral college) should be arrested if they give nuclear weapons to Ukraine.



Starting a nuclear war on your way out is treason.



The American people do NOT want anything to do with this!!! https://t.co/p3eMSzzrVx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 26, 2024

Naturally, war is an ugly business and some may well disagree with Biden’s willingness to escalate things in this late stage of his presidency. That’s a whole other debate, however. What can be unequivocally stated is that, no, Biden isn’t trying to wage a nuclear war so that, come Jan. 20, he can be the one still sitting in (the irradiated wreckage of) the Oval Office. To claim otherwise would be egregiously inflammatory and knowingly false and… Eh, you know what, at least it’s distracting her from policing bathrooms.

