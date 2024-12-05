Look out, swamps: Georgia time-waster Marjorie Taylor Greene is coming for you, and she’s bringing her DOGEs

Marjorie Taylor Greene was bad enough when she was just a loudmouth from Georgia with no real authority, but ever since Nov. 5th, the Republican “lawmaker” has become drunk with power, outlining crazy and dangerous plans and sharing outlandish conspiracies. The scary part is she now has the ability to enact her harebrained schemes.

Greene is now the chairwoman overseeing the new DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) which is a terrifying prospect. Who in their right mind would be mad enough to give that woman even a sliver of power or authority? The answer, of course, is Donald Trump, a man who is about as far from being right of mind as you can get.

Anyway, ol’ Marj is one eager beaver and she’s already laying out her plan to “drain the swamp” so to speak. Is she not aware that she herself is the biggest swamp monster of all? She’s the queen of the damn swamp.

“President-elect Trump’s effort to drain the swamp will start to take shape on Thursday when the co-leaders of his Department of Government Efficiency meet with congressional leaders and the new chairwoman of the House Oversight Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee.” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 5, 2024

What is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s plan?

So what exactly does draining the swamp entail? Greene will be working closely with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to carry out Trump’s pledge of “streamlining the government” according to the conservative news outlet, the Washington Examiner. The committee met recently to set some targets. As we all know, the purpose of DOGE is to reduce government inefficiency but do we know exactly how they’re going to do it?

Greene hasn’t given any specific targets yet but has listed a few “obvious” choices, those being the border crisis, taxpayer funding for National Public Radio, gender-affirming care for children, something the Georgia lawmaker is woefully uneducated about. Oh, and to top it all off, she’s threatened that she “might even play around with Ukraine if I want to.” Spoken like a true power-mad tyrant.

The scariest part of all of this is that she’s been told “nothing is off the table.” We’re about to see Marjorie completely unleashed and if that isn’t the most terrifying thing imaginable then I don’t know what is.

The reality of Marjorie’s plan

In reality, this is bad news for Americans everywhere. Many fear that DOGE will gut Social Security and Medicare. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world by the way, has already warned U.S. citizens that they will have to endure more hardships in the future for long-term prosperity. Hold on — wasn’t the whole reason people voted for Trump so he could bring an end to the hardships many in the country are going through under Biden? It seems like the only swamp that needs draining is the GOP.

