‘He wasn’t gonna risk himself like that’: Diddy didn’t dare to be ‘abusive’ with Jennifer Lopez despite violent history with Kim Porter

As Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs‘ bail attempts continue to be denied, more people are stepping forward to shed light on the dark underbelly of the Diddy empire and how he treated those who made the mistake of caring for him.

Recommended Videos

This time, it’s Diddy’s former bodyguard, Gene Deal, illustrating the stark differences between how Diddy treated Jennifer Lopez and Kim Porter. As many already know, Diddy’s relationship with Porter was marked by violence and his infamous temper, the very traits that earned him the nickname Puff Daddy, or simply Puffy. According to Deal, Lopez, in stark contrast, wasn’t subjected to the same treatment.

But before you start assuming Diddy was experiencing a brief period of atonement during his relationship with Lopez, Gene Deal quickly dispels that notion. As the courts have made clear with their third bail denial, the only change you can truly expect from Diddy is probably a change of clothes. Instead, Deal credits Lopez’s strong support system, independence, and self-worth as the reasons she never endured Diddy’s abusive behavior. Speaking on Cam Capone News, Deal explained, “With most people around him [Diddy], they depended on him. Ms. Lopez didn’t depend on him. You know, she had her own.”

However, it was during an interview with The Art of Dialogue that Gene Deal went into greater detail about what he observed in Diddy’s relationships with Lopez versus Porter. According to him, Diddy’s abusive behavior with Porter often began with playful sparring that escalated into violence. But with Lopez, Deal claims Diddy was aware that her support system — including her mother, Benny Medina (her manager), and others — already disapproved of him. He knew that harming Lopez could lead to swift and severe consequences, something he was unwilling to risk. Gene Deal summed it up bluntly: “He was never gonna risk himself like that.”

Diddy is going down. The industry has clearly turned against him, and he seems to be struggling with the realization that his power and reach have limits. That same arrogance may explain why he’s reportedly still trying to create “lists” from jail, presumably to intimidate victims and witnesses ahead of his trial set for May.

What’s more crucial to recognize now is the pattern of abuse exhibited by such men. They deliberately target those without strong support systems and, in many cases, even minors, knowing these individuals are less likely to fight back or seek help. The house of cards crumbles when just one person stands up to them. In this case, Cassie’s bravery has begun to dismantle Diddy’s reign of terror. Despite the immense pain she endured under his shadow, Cassie’s courage will be remembered as a turning point that created a safer environment for others.

When the case is finally tried, hopefully, these confessions and testimonies can be formally recorded, ensuring Diddy finally faces the consequences of his actions. The case has the potential to set a powerful precedent, making it clear that no amount of fame or fortune can shield someone from justice.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy