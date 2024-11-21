Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs becomes the ‘victim’ after discovery of 19-page-long to-do list instructing rapper’s family to ‘find dirt’ on accusers

Recommended Videos

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case just got a little bit more complicated. He’s not exactly being a model inmate and after everything we’ve heard about him, this doesn’t come as a surprise. However, his defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, is now claiming that this makes him the victim, saying an incident could lead to the dismissal of the entire case.

Let’s back up a bit. On November 16, 2023, Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of abuse, rape, and other horrific acts. Diddy settled the lawsuit within 24 hours but claimed it was not an admission of guilt. And just like that, the floodgates opened, with his former employees sharing just how brutal of an organization Diddy runs.

Their revelations included drug-fueled ‘freak offs,’ violence, and death threats against anyone who stood against his wishes. By September 2024, the FBI had completed its investigations and indicted him on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Since then, Diddy’s legal team has faced as many as 120 lawsuits. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and applied for bail twice, but both requests were denied.

One of the main reasons Diddy was denied bail was the state’s belief that, based on his reputation, he might use the opportunity to intimidate or tamper with witnesses. That is exactly what he allegedly tried to do while incarcerated. According to NBC News, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik ordered a search of Diddy’s cell, where they found 19 pages of papers with a to-do list detailing plans to pay off witnesses and gather dirt on some victims.

Diddy’s lawyers claim that this was a breach of attorney-client privilege. However, the Assistant U.S. Attorney confirmed that the calls tied to these actions were made to a family member, not an attorney, and were part of an effort to silence an accuser. This isn’t entirely new in Diddy’s world. Just recently, former Diddy associate Shyne appeared on The Breakfast Club and recounted how Diddy convinced him to take the fall for their infamous Manhattan club gunfire incident with Jennifer Lopez. In the same interview, Shyne also revealed that Diddy only offered him $50,000 for his 10-year sentence — an offer that reportedly led Shyne to spit in Diddy’s face during a prison visit.

And it’s not just former associate Shyne who now feels comfortable calling out Diddy for his alleged villainous activities. Jamie Foxx has a new special coming out in which he apparently plans to share that it was, in fact, Diddy who drugged him during his 2023 health scare. Katt Williams also recently doubled down on his criticisms of Diddy during a GQ interview. Williams, famously one of the first celebrities to publicly call out Diddy on Club Shay Shay, has remained suspicious since hearing industry rumors suggesting Diddy might have been involved in Tupac Shakur’s death.

We’re glad the state is staying hawk-eyed on Diddy’s activities in prison. For a man with so many alleged victims ready to come forward with proof, it would be a shame to see him walk on a technicality. Hopefully, justice will be served.

