‘Diddy did something to me’: Shocked eyewitnesses tell a scary story, one where Diddy poisoned Jamie Foxx and was ‘responsible’ for his hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is a modern-day Renaissance man — a TV star, movie star, R&B artist, and stand-up comedian — who may have just added a new skill to his repertoire: whistleblower.

Foxx recently filmed a stand-up comedy special titled What Had Happened Was, which Netflix won a bidding war to stream. The special will feature the first time 56-year-old Foxx addresses his 2023 health scare in depth. Fellow comedian Choke No Joke told the YouTube comedy channel Comedy Hype that he attended two of the three shows recorded for the special, where Foxx allegedly claimed that embattled rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs was behind his hospitalization.

In the YouTube interview, Choke No Joke further alleged that industry rumors have circulated about an altercation between Foxx and Diddy at one of Diddy’s infamous parties. According to Choke No Joke’s insider knowledge, Diddy caught Foxx filming inside his party, which led to Foxx being physically harmed. However, to avoid spoiling the joke, Choke No Joke refrained from revealing Foxx’s exact punchline in the special. He did share that Foxx explicitly blamed Diddy for what happened to him and claimed to have informed the FBI which then led to Diddy’s downfall. When asked by the interviewer if the allegations were merely jokes, Choke No Joke responded ominously, “I know when someone is setting up a punchline, and I know when they’re serious.”

Celebrity security guard and longtime Diddy critic Big Homie CC echoed similar sentiments when he shared on Cam Capone News on YouTube that Diddy allegedly attempted to poison Jamie Foxx, which he claims was the specific reason for Foxx’s hospitalization.

Following the taping, Gayle King posted a video on Instagram with Foxx and his team celebrating a job well done. In the video, Foxx raises a toast and reflects on the experience. When King presses him on how he feels about three nights of taping, Foxx replies that it has been excruciating to reopen those wounds over the three months he spent touring the new jokes. He then humorously adds that, from now on, he’ll stick to knock-knock jokes.

Of course, fans should temper their expectations for how the special might turn out, as a lot can happen during the editing process. Ultimately, when a comedian tours a new set of jokes and aims to produce a tight special, the goal is always to make it cohesive and, above all, funny. Some jokes may end up being too dark to fit that goal. For instance, even Dave Chappelle — no stranger to controversy — chose to edit out his joke about the Israel-Palestine conflict after walkouts at his Boston show. So when his special, The Dreamer, was eventually released after the tour, the joke was completely absent. Therefore, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if Jamie Foxx decides to remove the Diddy joke from his special altogether.

Ultimately, how Foxx chooses to address or edit the story in his special is up to him. With more allegations emerging—especially following that disturbing Cassie video—Diddy’s influence and actions during the peak of his career are coming under scrutiny. If Foxx is among his alleged victims, his approach to healing and sharing his experience should be his choice, even if that means cutting the story from the special. But if he does keep the bit, fans are in for a ride; Gayle King remarked it was the first comedy show where audiences were “laughing and crying at the same time.”

Meanwhile, paparazzi are already approaching Jamie Foxx to confirm or clarify his allegations against Diddy, to which he simply replied, “God bless you.”

Jamie Foxx responds with 'God bless you' when asked to confirm rumors circulating online that he allegedly said in his Netflix comedy special that Diddy was the person who drugged him and sent him to the hospital in 2023. pic.twitter.com/o4gj6UleEY — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 26, 2024

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.

