Netflix updated its corporate culture memo this week for the first time since 2017, and the streamer seems to be tripling (quadrupling?) down on its ham-fisted support for comedian Dave Chappelle.

According to Variety, which obtained a copy of the updated memo ahead of its release on Thursday, the name of the document had likewise been updated as “Netflix Culture — Seeking Excellence,” where it used to just be called “Netflix Culture.” Apparently, the core principles of the memo remain intact, such as empowering employee decision-making, requiring candid feedback, and terminating staffers who don’t fit into the corporate “dream team” mold.

However, the big change is that the document now requires employees to work on content that they may deem to be “harmful” or “counter [their] our own personal values.” In that event, it states that “Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

In October of 2021, Netlfix employees staged a walkout amid outrage over Chappelle’s sixth standup special for the platform, The Closer, due to trans jokes. “Gender is a fact,” the 48-year-old said in the special. “Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth.”

“That is a fact,” he added before going on to make some more colorful observations.

Yet, despite outrage from both inside and outside of the company, Netflix added Chappelle to its comedy festival lineup that took place earlier this month (where he was attacked onstage) and handed him the keys to produce four additional comedy specials.

With this latest move, Netflix appears to be sending a clear message that its employees are second-class citizens when compared to content. You can read the revised section of the memo below.