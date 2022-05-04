Watch: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage while performing at ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ festival

Dave Chappelle has reportedly been attacked on stage while performing his set at the ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

Though phones and cameras were banned from the event, attendees have still somehow shared footage of someone appearing to tackle Chappelle on stage.

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage



pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

Jamie Foxx jumped to the stage to help apprehend the man who attacked Chappelle. While we don’t yet know the identity of the person who rushed the comedian, it’s being reported that their hands were broken and dislocated.

Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022

This story is developing.