Diddy accused of drugging his personal trainer at a freak-off and forcing him to engage in unspeakable acts

Warning: This article contains mentions of drug-facilitated sexual assault and other sensitive subject matter. Please proceed with caution.

More accusations against Sean “Diddy” Combs have come to light as court documents reveal that he allegedly drugged a personal trainer at one of his “freak-off” parties and passed the victim around “like a party favor.”

The court documents containing said information were obtained by Page Six and detail the harrowing experience of an unnamed man who was invited to an exclusive awards show afterparty at the millionaire singer’s $40 million home in Los Angeles in June 2022. Upon his arrival, John Doe was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement before being handed a drink and taken to a room wherein multiple well-known figures were engaged in sexual activities. While in the room, the man began to feel “feel disoriented, dizzy and weak,” at which point he began to wonder if the tequila soda he’d been handed had been drugged.

The man’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, detailed the events that took place after his client was brought into the room: “While in and out of consciousness, individuals at the party forced Plaintiff into sexual acts with both men and woman.” He went on to claim that his client was powerless to do anything to stop what was happening, as “[his] physical disposition made it impossible for him to reject their advances or otherwise control his body.” One of the alleged perpetrators was Combs, who allegedly removed the trainer’s pants and performed non-consensual oral sex on him before he and other party members passed the man around “like a party favor for their sexual enjoyment.” The other celebrities were not named in court documents.

At this point, Diddy’s “freak-off” parties have become the stuff of unfortunate legend as more and more celebrities speak out about his inappropriate debauchery. Hollywood A-listers have made appearances at these gatherings, at which there were typically copious amounts of drugs and sexual activity ranging from consensual to non-consensual. It has since been revealed that Combs had a lot of influence over his peers and most were too scared of him to say anything about the freak-offs and any wrongdoings that occurred therein.

Combs’ rep has denied the new John Doe allegations, saying that Combs “cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.” While attendees like Kendra Wilkinson claim that they “didn’t really see anything,” it doesn’t discount the growing list of stories from other victims who maintain that Diddy’s party behavior was distinctly predatory.

At this point, so many victims have come forward with lawsuits that it’s hard to believe there wasn’t something nefarious happening at these freak-offs ⏤ and let’s be real, all those bottles of baby oil have definitely set off alarm bells. Another alleged victim, Thalia Graves, is also suing the Revolt co-founder, claiming that she was drugged, bound, and sexually assaulted by Combs and his head of security, Joseph Sherman. She and the unnamed personal trainer are just two of numerous individuals who have felt compelled to speak up and do their part to ensure that Combs sees justice for his inhumanity.

