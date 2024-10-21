Justin Bieber just broke his silence following Diddy’s arrest and his cryptic post has us on our toes

Justin Bieber going on a social media silence after Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest on Sept. 16 certainly had fans worried. While he didn’t have to publicly respond to the online chatter concerning the nature of his past relationship with the rapper, his gaunt appearance in recent weeks was more than enough to worry his fans.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 54, was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering allegations. He has also been accused of sexually assaulting minors as young as nine years old. While the rapper awaits federal trial in the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York, eyes have turned to his former protégé’s social media feed for some signs of life following his arrest.

After all, the “Intentions” singer had once been Diddy’s collaborator, mentor, and close friend. Bieber appeared on the rapper’s The Love Album: Off the Grid in 2023, which also featured John Legend, French Montana, Mary J. Blige, and the Weeknd, among others.

As the allegations came to light, internet sleuths also dissected the singer’s past interactions with the rapper from old videos. One especially stood out among fans as it showed a then 15-year-old Bieber being promised a sports car by Diddy when he turns 16 and a mansion when he is 18.

The clip also showed the music producer telling the singer they were going to do something “buck full crazy” in the next 48 hours while he is under his custody. While he can’t disclose what or where they may be up to, he said, “It’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

Another resurfaced video shows a then-16-year-old Bieber appearing anxious as Combs questioned him why he hasn’t spoken to him since his career took off. Bieber, 30, hasn’t publicly spoken up about the rapper’s arrest or the concern caused by the resurfaced videos. But sources claimed he has distanced himself from the world, as he is believed to be deeply “disturbed” by Diddy’s sex trafficking charges.

Bieber is reportedly “sailing these waters alone” as he feels like he has no one to talk to about it. Hence, the lack of social media presence in over a month. His post prior to his ex-mentor’s arrest was a series of photos showing him with a group of friends and with his wife, Hailey.

So, it’s no surprise that fans were happy to see him back online, but it’s not for the reason you think. Bieber remains tight-lipped about Diddy’s arrest and scandal. Instead, he went on Instagram on Oct. 20 for a music tease.

He shared a series of snaps that showed him tinkering with an organ, on the mic, and in the studio possibly working on a new album. He credited the artistic shots to photographer Rory Kramer, who in turn thanked the singer for helping him with his journey of self-growth.

Kramer wrote, “Thank you @justinbieber for having me into your home these last 4 days. Spending time with you, your family, friends, wildlife, and all the amazing energy that came along with it, has such a huge impact into my self growth, that I am able to apply into my own life. Love you brother.”

Likewise, Bieber got back on the stage for the first time since Diddy’s arrest for a surprise appearance at Don Toliver’s “Psycho Tour” at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 19. The crowd cheered when Toliver said, “Make some noise for f***ing Justin B!” The “Yummy” hitmaker didn’t sing but appeared to be having fun as he danced along to the music with his hand up in the air. Hailey was also in the audience cheering on her husband and she shared videos of the performance on her Instagram Stories.

