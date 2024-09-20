‘This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING’: The resurfaced video of Diddy hanging out with 15-year-old Justin Bieber leaves everyone feeling the same way

Justin Bieber has struggled with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ indictment for sex trafficking, among other charges, according to the Daily Mail. Diddy was once Bieber’s mentor, collaborator, and close personal friend, and a video of then-15-year-old Bieber with Diddy has recently resurfaced online, post-Diddy’s recent allegations.

Diddy, 54, was indicted on federal charges in New York in September after a string of civil suits were filed against the musician beginning in November 2023, accusing the disgraced hip-hop mogul of kidnapping, sexual abuse, and narcotics charges, among other allegations. Federal agents raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March.

According to Diddy’s indictment, the rapper hosted multi-day “freak off” sex parties, involving commercial sex workers whom Diddy sometimes transported across state lines. Some Diddy allegations involve men and minors, and Diddy has also been accused of “grooming” a man into same-sex abuse, the BBC reported. Diddy pleaded not guilty and was denied bail.

Bieber appeared on Diddy’s most recent album

Is @justinbieber a victim of P-Diddy? pic.twitter.com/cs69NV5anV — Robert Cain (@Robert_Cain_) September 18, 2024 via Robert Cain/X

Justin Bieber, now 30, was a child star who met Diddy when Bieber was still a teenager. Bieber featured on Diddy’s most recent album, 2023’s The Love Album: Off the Grid. A source told the Mail that Bieber was “on a long break” from Diddy when most of what Diddy has been accused of happened, and has since distanced himself from the rapper. If Bieber had known about the allegations, the source said, Bieber would not have worked with Diddy last year.

Furthermore, the source added that Bieber will not comment on what his former friend has been accused of. Bieber has “shut off” after Diddy’s allegations and indictment were made public, according to the source, and is “unwilling” to process the news. “So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him,” the source said.

The Diddy-Bieber video

These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of P Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber.



This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING.



We should hold people accountable, no matter their status or fame!!! pic.twitter.com/C5li2jhE2f — Miss ADG (@therealmissadg) September 18, 2024 via Miss ADG/X

Amid Diddy’s shocking legal news, videos of then-15-year-old Justin Bieber with Diddy popped back up online, and many have commented on how disturbing the clips seem in the aftermath of Diddy’s allegations. In one video, Diddy, then 40, says, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.” Diddy added, “I have been given custody of him….for the next 48 hours he’s with me and we’re gonna go full crazy.”

At that time, Bieber was signed to Usher’s RBMG record label, and Usher and Bieber were close early in Bieber’s career. When Usher was just 13 years old, he lived with Diddy. In 2016, Usher told Howard Stern of that time, “I got a chance to see some things … I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”

The old Diddy-Bieber clips have been shared widely online. Comments on the post mentioned how scared young Bieber looks. “He was just a child… no normal human being should act like Diddy around KIDS 😱,” one comment said. “I really hope Usher and justin speak up about it or else they’re just as guilty,” another added.

While Justin Bieber has not so far commented on Diddy’s indictment or accusations, he did mention Diddy on Instagram after Diddy’s The Love Album was released. In his comment, Bieber remembered meeting Diddy when Bieber was 14 years old. “‘Fast forward to a few years ago Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming love album. Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy,” Bieber’s update said.

