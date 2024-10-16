One way or the other, Diddy still finds the time to worm his way onto social media. The disgraced mogul has poked his head above the parapet Instagram, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, among other heinous crimes.

After wiping off his Instagram content at the heat of his public smearing, there are now just three posts sitting on his feed. The third and latest post came on Sunday, Oct. 15, as he wished his daughter, Love Combs, a happy birthday! Could Diddy be making a power play? Or is it the classic case of a publicist going the extra mile to downplay the seriousness of Diddy’s alleged crimes?

“Daddy loves you!”

Diddy shares little Love Combs with his ex-girlfriend, Dana Tran. In Dec. 2022, Diddy surprised the world by announcing that he had a seventh and youngest child. At the time, he was dating Yung Miami, but the child was revealed to be Tran’s. Love turned 2 on Tuesday, and Diddy’s latest post has come as quite a shock to many, considering he should be nowhere near a phone. In a four-picture carousel, photos of Love enjoying a birthday cake are intertwined with older pictures of Diddy and his youngest.

“Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! “Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you” the caption wrote. And as you can expect, the comments were turned off. But the comments on his other two photos on Diddy’s Instagram, which also celebrate his daughters, show that nobody’s ready to let him live down the accusations. “God protect her from your type of men,” someone wrote.

Throughout this entire ordeal, Diddy’s children have yet to speak on the scandal, save for his son Christian Combs, who defended him earlier in May. However, Christian, who has also been accused of sexual crimes, also came under fire a few days ago for partying merely a few days after his father’s most recent court hearing. Nonetheless, his children have appeared in court for most of his trials, showing their unwavering support for their dad.

Get comfortable, Diddy!

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on Sept. 16 and is awaiting trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center in New York. As far as we know, he’s been snugly wrapped behind bars, but PEOPLE confirmed a week after his arrest that Diddy has “been able to speak briefly to family members and his children via phone.” However, the extent of the liberties of this particular privilege are unknown.

As of writing, Diddy’s lawyers are still hoping that a transfer is at least possible, as MDC has a reputation for being a dangerous facility. According to The Daily Beast, “The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn has been plagued for years by chronic understaffing, outbreaks of violence, vermin infestations, and a rash of deaths.” As such, Diddy’s placement in the infamously inhuman detention center has been polarizing. While some argue that he should face the full extent of the law and serve out a potentially long sentence, others are fine with him suffering severe consequences as a result of the facility’s conditions.

Diddy has already pleaded “not guilty,” but has been denied bail twice. His trial date is set for May 5, 2025, which ironically coincides with the MET Gala. In a multi-page indictment, prosecutors have claimed that Diddy arranged multiple drug-fueled sex gatherings, where victims were abused to the point of physical injuries. If found guilty, Diddy faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

