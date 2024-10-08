‘Everyone was afraid to cross him’: New report shines light on why it took so long for the Diddy allegations to come to light

All eyes are on Sean “Diddy” Combs as he awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering. The claims against him are disgusting, but they’re also not recent (among the sexual misconduct lawsuits filed on behalf of 120 individuals, some complaints date as far back as 1991). So, why have these allegations taken so long to come to light?

There were rumblings about wrongdoings a few years prior, including allegations relating to the death of Tupac Shakur and the death of Diddy’s ex, Kim-Porter. Still, nothing of this magnitude has surfaced until recently. It has been a domino effect ever since leaked footage of Diddy violently abusing his then-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel lobby came to light (Cassie filed a lawsuit against him in 2023, in which she accused him of inflicting years of sexual assault and physical abuse, which Diddy vehemently denied).

It is no secret that the rapper and record executive had a position of power (and an eye-watering net worth). Although Diddy has fallen far, he is reportedly not without influence — even now.

Does Diddy have a lot of people in his pocket?

Diddy Is 'Capable of a Lot,' Says Source: 'He's So Powerful. Everyone Was Afraid to Cross Him' (Exclusive) https://t.co/vBUS0q1rkJ — People (@people) October 8, 2024

“He’s so powerful. Everyone was afraid to cross him,” an insider told People. “Even though he’s behind bars now, he’s still so powerful. We all knew it even back then.” They continued, “Everyone always chalked it up to being a creative genius when it came to his obsession with controlling things.”

The source also alleges that the music mogul is “incredibly smart” and that, over the years, he has made connections and done many things for people, leading to people owing him. Does this mean he has many people in his pocket and favors he will cash in on? He reportedly knows that “a lot of people owe him” and “is capable of a lot — much more than people think, even now.”

Diddy remains in custody after being denied bail twice, but he has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces. Although many have already determined their verdict in the court of public opinion, his mother, Janice Small Combs, has urged people to keep an open mind and let justice take its course.

In an emotional statement to Us Weekly, made on behalf of Janice’s lawyer, Natalie G. Figgers, she stated: “I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs. It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies.”

Her statement also alleged that her son had “made mistakes in his past” and was not “perfect” while referring to the leaked video footage of him abusing Cassie.

“To bear witness [sic] what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words,” Janice continued. She emphasized that, like anyone else, her son should have the opportunity to present his perspective in court and assert his innocence. “Too late?” one might wonder.

