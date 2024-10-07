‘A mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened’: Diddy’s mother pleads with the public not to judge him before his day in court

Last month, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York ahead of his trial. However, the horrific accusations he faces keep stacking up: this includes over 120 new sexual misconduct allegations filed against him, with allegations dating as far back as 1991.

Recommended Videos

Despite awaiting his trial and the presumption that he should be innocent until proven guilty, the public opinion of him is clear, and fans haven’t been afraid to share their disdain on social media. Most people appear to have turned their back on Diddy, but his family has not. His mother, Janice Smalls Combs, recently came to his defense with an emotional statement as she insisted the allegations against him have been “created out of lies.”

Janice Smalls Combs is still backing her son, Sean “Diddy” Combs

In a statement to Us Weekly, made on behalf of Janice’s lawyer, Natlie G. Figgers, she said:

“I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs. It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies.”

Janice urged the public to wait for justice to take its course and allow Diddy to have his defense. “To bear witness [sic] what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words,” Janice shared. “Like every human being, my son deserves to have this day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

Janice also referenced the footage of Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie, in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. She claimed she is not trying to portray Diddy as someone who is “perfect,” and that he had “made mistakes in his past.” She continued, “My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”

To minimize the awful things that Cassie endured, which Diddy had previously denied, seems insensitive. Fans are aware that after the footage was leaked, Diddy made a statement apologizing for his actions, which many felt came too late and was disingenuous. Words echoed by Cassie’s legal representative Meredith Firetog.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Firetog said, per CNN. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

In addition to the recent allegations relating to Diddy’s past behavior at his freak-off parties, there have also been rumblings about his possible involvement in the death of his ex, Kim Porter. Porter died on November 15, 2018, but not everyone believes that she died from natural causes, including Al B. Sure!, who has made serious claims on social media, suggesting there was a cover-up.

“It is evident that her potential to expose the realities of her personal abuses, being drugged, the #SexTrafficking and #HumanTrafficking she was privy to, akin to the brave actions of Mrs. Cassie Ventura, posed a threat to those profiting from such heinous activities,” he shared.

Despite Al B. Sure!’s claims, Diddy and Porter’s children have denied any wrongdoing in their mother’s death.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy