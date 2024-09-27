‘We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors’: Kim Porter’s children address the claims that Diddy was involved in her death

Sean “Diddy” Combs has fallen far from grace, and he is not just facing horrific charges, including allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking; there have also been rumblings that he was somehow involved in Kim Porter’s death. Porter died on November 15, 2018, and although her death had been ruled to be the result of lobar pneumonia, not everyone believes this is true!

Recommended Videos

Diddy is taking a lot of heat, but Porter’s children don’t believe what is being said about their mother, and they issued a statement to share their side of the story. The late model and actress left behind four kids, Quincy Brown, King Combs, Jessie James Combs, D’Lila Star Combs (three of whom she shared with Diddy).

In their statement, which was posted on Quincy’s Instagram page, it reads: “We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out.”

Kim Porter’s children address reports of her death

Their message denies that Porter wrote a memoir before her death and noted how the cause of death has been determined for years. They insisted that there was “no foul play” and asked fans to respect their wishes and give them peace. “We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event in our lives,” the statement reads, adding that the memory of their mother should not be “tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”

The comments on the post have been limited, but that has not stopped fans from sharing their thoughts. Despite what Porter’s children have to say, the consensus from fans is they still believe Diddy was involved in her death. “I Understand Defending Your Mother But Diddy Nah,” a fan commented. “So all her friends lying???” another questioned.

Other reactions include, “Of course Diddy team is telling him to post this smh crazy,” “They need to reopen her case. Something isn’t right ! Clearly justice for KP,” and “Who wrote this letter? Why would it be necessary to mention there’s no foul play, her cause of death was established. There’s a different intent here behind this letter yet I’m sorry yall lost your mom.”

Many fans have also taken issue with the fact that Quincy posted this message, and he is not Diddy’s biological son. “Isn’t Quincy’s own dad (Al B Sure)speculating she was murdered!?” a fan shared. “Quincy and Al B. Sure about to fall out again. He is more loyal to Diddy than his own biological daddy,” another wrote.

Quincy’s father is record producer Al B. Sure! (real name Albert Joseph Brown), and he has called for an investigation into Porter’s murder — it is something he has been doing for decades!

Al B. Sure! has been vocal about Porter’s death and believes that more needs to be done! His allegations also suggest there was a cover-up. He posted three lengthy posts dedicated to the subject on Instagram.

“It is evident that her potential to expose the realities of her personal abuses, being drugged, the #SexTrafficking and #HumanTrafficking she was privy to, akin to the brave actions of Mrs. Cassie Ventura, posed a threat to those profiting from such heinous activities,” Brown wrote.

He continued, “In a nutshell, Kimberly was allegedly taken from us because she was set on course to accomplish what Mrs. Cassie Ventura did by ignited the Bon Fire which brings us here today with the avalanche that has brought Satin to their chambers.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy