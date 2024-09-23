Can Kim Porter’s alleged tell-all memoir be trusted? Its disturbing allegations against Diddy, explained

Amidst the whirlwind of scandal that has engulfed Sean “Diddy” Combs, an explosive tell-all memoir attributed to his late ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Kim Porter, has surfaced.

Recommended Videos

The book, titled Kim’s Lost Words, has skyrocketed to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list just as Diddy faces shocking sex trafficking charges that could put him behind bars for decades. The 60-page book alleges a disturbing array of abuses by Combs. It claims to reveal the dark underbelly of his relationship with Porter, including incidents where he allegedly slapped and threatened her.

Further, it delves into scandalous tales of recording sexual acts with a male teenage popstar, and hosting sex parties with an Oscar-winning couple. The memoir paints a vivid picture of a tumultuous life, spanning the decadent 1990s to Porter’s last days in 2018. Most chilling is the memoir’s final entry, where a gravely ill Porter allegedly texts friends the ominous message “he got me” before calling 911.

How true is Kim Porter’s tell-all memoir?

Photo by James Devaney/WireImage

But can we trust this posthumous account? The book’s publisher, LA producer Chris Todd, claims he obtained the explosive materials from an unnamed source close to Porter and Diddy. Released under the pseudonym “Jamal T. Millwood” with Porter conveniently listed as co-writer, the book provides no hard evidence to back up its salacious allegations.

Todd says he held off publishing out of fear, but felt emboldened after Diddy’s recent arrest. “Now [that] the federal government has finally acted, I feel safer to come forward,” he told the Daily Mail. A cynical observer might wonder if he also feels safer to profit off sensational claims he can’t substantiate and a tragedy he had no part in.

But the Feds seem to be building a disturbingly compelling case against Diddy. The 14-page indictment reads like something out of the Marquis de Sade, alleging the 54-year-old music icon “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires” in drug-fueled “freakouts” that often victimized underage teens. It’s so genuinely horrifying.

And look at the grotesque details oozing out of the investigation: 1,000 bottles of baby oil seized in raids on Diddy’s pleasure palaces, hidden cameras, freaky sex toys, and even bondage gear. Furthermore, the victims were allegedly trafficked across state lines and perhaps most shockingly, allegations of grooming a man into “same-sex abuse” are also surfacing.

Now, the press and public is devouring Diddy’s every past utterance and appearance with a newfound gimlet eye. That 2002 Conan O’Brien interview where Diddy dished on his “freakouts” hits differently now. The resurfaced video of 38-year-old Diddy with 15-year-old Justin Bieber just seems gross. Even Usher apparently wants to scrub his Diddy connections, purging his entire 14-year Twitter history. (Nothing to see here, folks!)

Locked up without bail in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, Diddy awaits his fate as the world watches the astonishing downfall of a superstar. Some fear he could get “Epsteined” behind bars. Others see poetic justice for the man nicknamed “Teflon Don” finally facing consequences that even his wealth and fame couldn’t shield him from.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy