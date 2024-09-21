‘Need locks on the doors’: Diddy dished creepy details of his ‘freakouts’ back in 2002 on TV and no one batted an eyelash

Few celebrities have had the kind of fall from grace currently being experienced by Sean “Diddy” Combs, who’s in jail right now after being denied bail on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Years of TV appearances are now being re-examined under the microscope of new information, and one in particular is getting a lot of attention online: His 2002 appearance on Late Night With Conan O’Brien.

In the clip, O’Brien asks Diddy, around 33 years old at the time, for advice on how to throw a “killer party” since the disgraced singer was “legendary” for the ones he arranged.

Here’s where things get pretty creepy, even for 2002.

“This is what you need to do. Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course. You need some water. I don’t know if guys have noticed this but a lot of ladies drink water at parties, so if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Gotta keep them there. Need locks on the doors.”

Need locks on the doors?! All these arrangements to “keep” women at his party? O’Brien understandably and humanly took the remark for what it was: Creepy as hell. “This is sounding kinda dangerous now,” a visibly uncomfortable O’Brien said. Diddy then does some weird shimmy and admits that it’s a “little kinky.” He then continues with his list of “ingredients.”

“You need a lot of heat. Don’t have no air conditioning. Heat affects the alcohol but everybody also gets a little more comfortable and loose … builds up a nice little sweat,” he said. Once again O’Brien is taken aback. That “just sounds disgusting.” he said.

Then Diddy gave the final two ingredients, “good music and you need me, of course.” At the time, his comments barely made headlines, let alone be considered a cause of concern. But today, every interaction he ever had, especially with budding artists, is being scrutinized, allowing the long overdue acknowledgment of his disturbing behavior.

Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16 after he was charged in a 14-page indictment saying he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him.”

The indictment describes sex parties called “Freak Offs” where Diddy would force women to “engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.” The mogul was recently put on suicide watch after being denied bail to the tune of $50 million. A judge denied the request saying that Diddy posed a threat to the community. But since he is in the same prison where Jeffrey Epstein died, there is mounting concern about his safety as according to conspiracy theories, the disgraced financier didn’t kill himself and was actually murdered to keep him silent.

His lawyer said that the move was simply routine for high-profile inmates at Diddy was “strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense.” His next scheduled court date is set for Sept. 24.



