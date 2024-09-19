P Diddy ‘freak off’ details, explained

Warning: This article details alleged violence as well as physical and sexual abuse.

Katt Williams was right. This really is the year of truth. Sean “Diddy” Combs, the music mogul who once dominated the hip-hop industry, now finds himself at the center of a federal investigation. The rapper-turned-entrepreneur faces serious allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking, with prosecutors detailing disturbing accounts of what they term “freak offs” — elaborate, drug-fueled sexual orgies allegedly orchestrated by Combs and his associates. Yes, here we have the origin of yet another word that you wish you’d never learned.

These “freak offs,” as described in the unsealed federal indictment, are far from the typical party. They allegedly involved coercing women into participating in extended sexual performances with male sex workers, often under the pretense of career advancements and threats of withholding financial support.

The sheer scale of these events is one of the most mind-boggling parts. We’re talking about sessions that could last for days, pushing participants to such physical extremes that they reportedly needed IV fluids to recover.

What happened at Diddy’s secret sex parties?

my mom just sent me a voice text asking what a 'freak off' is because all her young staff is talking about it. DIDDY YOU WILL PAY FOR YOUR CRIMES FOR REAL TODAY ON THIS DAY BECAUSE WTF DO I TELL HER. 😩 pic.twitter.com/BM9ihi0G0A — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) September 17, 2024

The indictment alleges that Combs didn’t merely organize these events. He actively participated, reportedly masturbating during the performances and recording them without the victims’ consent. This represents a significant fall from grace for the artist, who was considered one of the greats and a role model to aspiring artists.

Combs’ employees, referred to as the “Combs Enterprise” in the indictment, allegedly played a crucial role in facilitating these events. They’re accused of tasks ranging from booking luxury hotel rooms stocked with specific supplies to arranging travel for victims and sex workers across state lines and internationally.

On Tuesday 9/17/24, Sean Combs was indicted for forcing women into sick “Freak Off” s3x sessions with male pr0stitutes that were often recorded while the music producer m@asturbated claims indictment. What @Diddy is accused of doing is horrendous! One wonders why it has taken 3… pic.twitter.com/JGku3vYV8t — SuperNOVA (@NovaExcitement) September 17, 2024

Recent raids on Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties uncovered items that have raised eyebrows among investigators. Federal agents reportedly seized narcotics, including ketamine and ecstasy, which were allegedly used to keep women compliant during these sessions. And then there was the fact that Diddy had apparently stockpiled over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, seemingly intended for use during these events.

At this point, you must be thinking this couldn’t get any worse. Wrong. The raids also uncovered three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers. Because nothing says “innocent” quite like a stash of untraceable assault rifles. So, on top of everything else, potential weapons charges are also added into the mix.

The indictment outlines a dynamic we’ve seen too many times before and portrays Combs as an individual who allegedly used his power and influence to create a network of exploitation. Prosecutors are also accusing the music producer and his team of using recordings to blackmail and silence victims.

Police body cam footage of Diddy’s freak off prep bathroom with the baby oil stock.



I’m sorry but who needs this much baby oil?



What the actual f were they doing in there?



There’s nothing in this world that requires this many bottles of baby oil, nothing. pic.twitter.com/ionGul5ekh — FBS (@wanderpill) September 18, 2024

Prosecutors report interviewing more than 50 victims and witnesses, with expectations that this number will increase. They’ve amassed a substantial body of evidence, including financial records, travel documents, and videos of the alleged sexcapades.

As legal proceedings unfold, Combs finds himself in unfamiliar territory — incarcerated. His request to await trial from his luxury Miami Beach island residence was denied. Nice try though, Diddy. Instead, he’s been remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a facility that has faced criticism for its conditions. This represents a dramatic shift from the opulent lifestyle he’s accustomed to, but one that directly results from the nature of the charges against him.

Combs has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges, with his attorney Marc Agnifilo staunchly defending his client’s innocence (good luck with that one). If convicted on all counts, Combs faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673

