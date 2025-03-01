Prince Harry using his children to escape a ‘real danger’… but what if he is making it worse?

Prince Harry might excel in all other arenas of his life, but when it comes to learning from the past, he is still a lot behind in remembering and employing the hard-learned lessons. For example, the naive duke apparently believes that he can divert an ever-present and steadily worsening danger by using his children. But history says otherwise.

Recommended Videos

One of the prime reasons that worked as a catalyst in Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from England was the former’s lifelong dislike of the paparazzi that only worsened when they became a reason for his mother, Princess Diana’s death and morphed into something resembling hatred when they zeroed in on bullying his wife during her time in the palace.

He probably believed that leaving the glittery and magnificent hallways of the Buckingham Palace and residing in Montecito, California would protect him and Meghan or at the very least, shield Prince Lilibet and Prince Archie from the glare of the intrusive camera jostling to get their glimpse. For a long while, the couple remained adamant on shielding the kids from public view, save for the handful of pictures of them that exist out there.

He was wrong and now, he is reportedly trying to fix the problem, but no matter how you look at it, Harry seems to be making things more dangerous.

It started with appearances of the children in their Christmas card for 2024 and has expanded to the two cropping up in Meghan’s posts on her Instagram page. As pointed out by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond in a chat with Mirror, this tactic is being used while keeping in mind that “there’s a real danger that paparazzi will follow them until they get what they want” — i.e., pictures of the mini-Royals. I would say smart plan, but it has never really worked out in the past.

Despite his obvious distaste for the paparazzi, Harry has more or less embraced the fact that his status as a Royal will always interfere in his right to privacy. But Princess Diana didn’t. Post her divorce from then-Prince Charles, she did her best to outrun the countless cameras hounding her every step. But adamant in their obsessiveness, they still got glimpses of the princess and it only spurred them on, so much so that her race to protect her private life ended with a tragedy that not just England, but the entire world is yet to forget.

What Harry and Meghan are doing right now is offering strategically planned presence of their kids to the public eye, angled glimpses where their face is never or hardly visible. If they believe these measured clips would be enough to satisfy those desperate media houses ready to click high-resolution pictures of their children and get them off their case, then in that case, they might be more mistaken than they were when they hoped the Royals would accept Meghan with open arms.

As highlighted by royal expert Duncan Larcombe, these sudden, unexpected public appearances of their children might one day become “alarm bells” for Harry as these offerings are “a tap they won’t get to turn off.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy