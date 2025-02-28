Jennifer Coolidge is also watching ‘White Lotus’ season 3, and she’s hoping for some cosmic karma

As the saying goes, Sunday nights are always better with a prestige HBO series that we’re all watching. In 2020, amid an ever-shifting TV-watching culture and industry, The White Lotus remained consistent in providing what we’ve always loved. Seemingly, now 5 years in, as long as they keep delivering the goods, everyone will keep watching — even actors whose characters were killed off, like Jennifer Coolidge.

The Season 3 premiere was predictably met with an impressive audience and critical adulation. The White Lotus is truly back, featuring toxic friend groups, dysfunctional families, and loveless, parasitic relationships. It all unfolds against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful resorts we’ve ever seen. Now that we’re three seasons in, we can all agree the show examines relationships in our generation with a perfect balance of familiarity. Yet somehow, it always feels fresh and interesting.

Jennifer Coolidge told Forbes, “Mike White (the creator of the show) can tell a story better than anybody.” She played Tanya McQuoid — a wealthy yet deeply lonely, middle-aged, frequent visitor of The White Lotus hotel. Coolidge’s comic timing, shaped by her long career in sitcoms, has never been in question. And that soon led Tanya to become a fan favorite. Since the show follows an anthology format, producers brought back practically only her from the Season 1 cast for Season 2. Unfortunately for Tanya, her husband Greg (Jon Gries) orchestrated her untimely death. And unless they use the hacky idea Coolidge dismissed in Forbes of a long-lost twin, her time on The White Lotus is over.

However, that’s not to say Coolidge has fully tuned out from the show that won her an Emmy. According to the Hollywood star, she’s still watching and loving every minute of Season 3. Well, almost every minute. As previously announced, Season 3 would feature more recurring characters than usual, including Greg, and Coolidge was not shy about sharing what fate she hopes awaits her onscreen nemesis. She joked to Forbes, “I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him.” Considering the show is a modern twist on a whodunit, that’s really not out of expectations.

Regardless of who ends up being killed off in Season 3, we’re strapped in for the ride. We simply cannot wait to see how White’s anthropological sensibilities analyze these different characters, all of whom will stop at nothing to ruin their own vacation in the beautiful greenery of Thailand. I just personally hope it’s not Natasha Rothwell’s character, Belinda. Pro-tip: If you somehow still have an X account, go check out Rothwell’s glorious X profile.

Jennifer Coolidge next appears in her new comedy film Riff Raff alongside the legendary Ed Harris and Bill Murray. As for The White Lotus, it airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and this season’s cast is stacked as usual. It features Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, and the totally-not-a-nepo-baby Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others. It might be too early to call, but the show just had its best season premiere ever. This season might be building up to its best yet—so tune in if you love good TV.

