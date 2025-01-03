‘The White Lotus’ star Natasha Rothwell kicks off the New Year with 3 words for Donald Trump

Natasha Rothwell is just weeks away from reappearing on screens, but one person who certainly isn’t on her The White Lotus hotel guest list is president-elect Donald Trump.

The actress — who will reprise her role as luxury hotel masseuse Belinda in the upcoming third season of the HBO series — diverted from the zenness of her character to unleash her thoughts on Trump in an X post. “You are trash,” she wrote of the soon-to-be president on Jan. 3, offering a potentially succinct assessment that maybe even The White Lotus creator Mike White couldn’t have penned.

For those who’ve followed the actress — whose credits also include Insecure, Wonka and Sonic The Hedgehog — this message might feel familiar. That’s because, upon Trump’s first presidential victory back in 2016 (which somehow feels like simpler times), Rothwell vowed to tweet every day that the then-president was trash, a ritual which she continued until his defeat by Joe Biden in 2020. “For the last four years, every day I tweeted that Trump was trash,” Rothwell explained of her X activity upon Biden’s victory.

For the last four years, every day I tweeted that Trump was trash. Not just because it was true, but because it served as a daily reminder that what we were living through wasn't normal or okay. Today America liked my tweet. Thank you. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 7, 2020

“Not just because it was true, but because it served as a daily reminder that what we were living through wasn’t normal or okay.” Since then, Rothwell’s thoughts on Trump remained somewhat dormant (save for her revelling in his Twitter ban in 2021), but his stunning defeat of Kamala Harris in November might just signal the reawakening of Rothwell’s daily Trump-trash talk. In fact, a quick internet sleuthing reveals that the actress actually restarted her “you are trash” routine back in October, with many observers welcoming the return of her concise messages.

While there’s clearly no invite for Trump upon her return to The White Lotus, Rothwell has been more welcoming of her show’s third season in the lead up to its February premiere. Recently speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Rothwell said her character — who will make the trip to the season three location of Thailand alongside the broader ensemble — will have her “eyes opened in new ways” throughout the course of the new installment.

Knowing Trump can't tweet right now is delicious. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 7, 2021

While she is still an employee of the hotel, Belinda will stay in the Thailand resort as a guest, as part of “an exchange program to learn more about the wellness programs that the Thailand White Lotus offers,” Rothwell explained. She will be joined by a host of extremely rich and extremely annoying guests, who will be played by the likes of Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon and Jason Isaacs, among others. For her part, K-Pop star Lalisa Manobal will take the reins from Murray Bartlett and Sabrina Impacciatore as season three’s hotel manager, much to the delight of her fans.

Season one of the anthology series was set in Hawaii and took a satirical look at white privilege, while season two jetted off to Italy for an examination of sexual power dynamics. The upcoming, Asia-set installment, according to White, will offer a more “satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality.”

Rothwell is only the second White Lotus castmate to reprise her role, with Jennifer Coolidge playing her iconic character of Tanya in the first two installments before meeting her tragic (and totally fitting) demise. While Belinda will undoubtedly endure the petty dramas of rich white folks in season three, thankfully none of them will be a reality star-turned-president.

