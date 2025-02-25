‘They call her the manager’: Beyoncé’s mom Tina confirms it’s her granddaughter Blue Ivy who’s running the show

The question of who will step into Beyoncé’s shoes has plagued the world for quite some time. But alas, we needn’t look too far any longer.

She may be the Queen, but it looks like there’s another boss in the Carter family: The 13-year-old Blue Ivy. Earlier this month, Beyoncé finally won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards for Cowboy Carter, a long-overdue achievement that left both fans and the superstar herself in shock. The moment was so surreal that Beyoncé completely froze when her name was announced.

But while the audience erupted in cheers, Bey sat in stunned silence, until her daughter, Blue Ivy, stepped in to handle business. In a now-viral clip, Blue can be seen telling her mom to get up, snapping her back to reality. The internet immediately crowned Blue Ivy as the true boss of the Carter family, and now, Tina Knowles is here to confirm it.

The real boss behind the scenes

Miss Tina explains Blue’s reaction to Beyoncé winning at the GRAMMYs:



One thing about Tina Knowles: She’s defending all the women around her. She recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote her upcoming memoir, Matriarch, and of course, she couldn’t escape questions about Beyoncé’s historic Grammy win. When asked about Blue Ivy’s now-famous Grammy night moment, Tina didn’t hesitate to set the record straight. According to her, this kind of behavior from Blue is nothing new. She said with a laugh: “They call her the manager…She’s a bossy little Capricorn like her grandma.”

Evidently the fans were right, and Blue Ivy has been running things behind the scenes for a while now. Let’s be honest, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen her take charge. Whether she’s managing her mom’s reactions at award shows or performing alongside her on tour, Blue has proven time and time again that she’s got that leadership energy.

Naturally, with all this star power in her DNA, many people wonder if Blue Ivy will eventually step into her mother’s shoes and dominate the music industry. But according to Tina, it’s too soon to tell.

Hell no. Because Blue is a jack of all trades, as my mom would say, and she can do so many things. But we don’t know because she is only 13.

Blue has truly already done it all. She’s performed on the Renaissance Tour, won a Grammy for her feature on Brown Skin Girl, and has been spotted sitting front row at major events, looking every bit like a young mogul in the making.

A house of powerful women

During her interview, Tina also took a moment to reflect on how proud she is of both of her daughters. From Beyoncé’s record-breaking Grammy wins to Solange’s success as a producer, she couldn’t be prouder of the powerhouse women in her family.

I’ve been so blessed in my life to do many things. I’ve had many careers, but I’ve always said that the best job that I’ve ever had is being a mother. I’ve had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters… two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God.

With strong women like Tina, Beyoncé, and Solange leading the way, it’s no wonder Blue Ivy has stepped up as the family’s unofficial manager. And at just 13, she’s already proving that she has what it takes to run the show.

